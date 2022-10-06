WELLSBORO – The Athens Lady Wildcats used two second-half goals to push past Wellsboro on Wednesday and pick up a 3-2 victory.
The Lady Wildcats would get on the board first, as just three minutes into the contest Kaitlyn Sutton floated a shot over the Wellsboro goalie to put her team up 1-0.
Wellsboro would notch the next two goals in the first half, with Sarah Seeling scoring on a rebound, and Carys Barlett scoring on an assist from Seeling to go into the break up 2-1 over Athens.
In the second half, the Athens defense would lock up the Wellsboro scoring — holding the Lady Hornets to no goals — to keep the chance of a comeback alive.
Just over 11 minutes into the half, Athens drew even with Ally Thoman notching her first goal of the evening on an assist from Addy Wheeler to draw even with Wellsboro at two apiece.
With only 23 minutes left in the game, Thoman would net her second goal of the night — this time on an assist from Taegan Williams — that would give the Lady Wildcats their first lead in over 50 minutes by a count of 3-2.
Athens would hold on for the win and push its season record to 5-5-1 on the year.
The Lady Wildcats outshot Wellsboro 9-4l and had a 4-1 advantage on corners.
Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow recorded two saves on the night while Annie Gehman recorded five for Wellsboro.
Athens will look to get over the .500 mark against Horseheads on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.
