WAVERLY – After finishing third in the NTL during the 2021 golf season, the Sayre Redskins golf team enters the new season with their eyes set on rebuilding with a young and relatively inexperienced roster.
“My goal is to teach these guys all the rules, and the etiquette of the game,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “Get their setups and everything else down. They don’t have much of an idea of where the ball is going, but we’ll start there and we’ll start building from practice to practice and see where we can hopefully be by the end of the year.”
Sayre lost four seniors to graduation, losing top NTL performer Kannon VanDuzer. They also lost solid competitors in Josh Arnold, Dom Fabbri, and Dylan Seck and had some other golfers not come out for the team due to the turmoil with Sayre athletics heading into the year.
They will only have one golfer returning from the 2021 roster in David Hall Jr., while the other four golfers have little to no experience in the sport.
The newest members of the Sayre team will include Tanner Green, Ryne Osmond, Cole Horner, and Karter Green.
“The biggest thing I want to do is help them out,” Hall said. “Help them figure out what they are doing, help them figure out yardage, and figure out all of the basics.”
With such a young roster, the coaching staff is focused on improving throughout the year.
One of the key elements they are trying to focus on is consistent improvement and not putting pressure on the younger golfers to do too much.
“I’m not going to try and put any pressure on these guys,” VanDuzer said. “We’re not going to be as competitive as we have been the past couple of years. With so many new kids, I’m not going to try to give them a number so they don’t feel like they are playing against ones. Right now, we have a handful of fours, fives, and sixes. If we can get them to where they are twos and threes, then I think that would be a pretty successful season for us.”
Sayre will look to grow as a group during the season, and despite being rather new to the game, Hall will be looked to as a leader this year amongst the players.
Hall got a limited amount of varsity time last year, but got the chance to work with some of the top area golfers from Sayre’s 2021 team, an experience that he thinks will help him mentor the younger players.
“I want to take what those guys told me, and how they helped me, and give that back to them,” Hall said. “Just try and pass it down.”
Hall will also look to improve his own game while mentoring some of the younger players, and his individual goals are to fine-tune and improve to where he is shooting in the mid-80s and 90s consistently.
“I want to try and get better and not slice as much,” Hall said. “I probably want to try and shoot in the 90’s, or the 85-90 area. And more so just keep my head into it.”
So as the Redskins enter the season, growth is one of the main points of emphasis, while the other is to have fun playing golf.
“I’m hoping that they all are going to finish it out without any pressure,” VanDuzer said. “We have fun, I don’t think that’ll be a problem, they are a bunch of good kids.”
Sayre will open up their season on their home course at Shepard Hills in Waverly on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.
