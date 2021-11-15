BINGHAMTON – With the eight-man football Section IV title on the line, the second-ranked Spencer-Van Etten/Candor played fourth-ranked Groton, winning 50-12.
SVEC ran its record to 8-0 as the Eagles’ dominated Groton right from the start and would walk away with a well-earned section IV championship.
The win earns the Eagles a shot at a regional title. SVEC will play fifth-ranked Spackenkill from Section 9, a 54-12 winner over Sullivan West in the Section IX championship game, at Binghamton’s Alumni Field at 7 p.m. on Friday.
SVEC Coach Mike Chaffee was very happy with his team’s performance.
“(We had) high expectations at the beginning of the season,” said Chaffee, “They worked hard and played hard.”
He said he was very proud of his program.
SVEC would get on the board first on a short pass from Nick Thomas to Devin Beach for an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. That would be the opening salvo of a big day for both. Thomas — who also logged 11 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns — hit all five passes he attempted for 141 yards and four touchdowns. Beach caught all four of those TD passes, finishing with 139 receiving yards.
In the second quarter, Thomas would find Beach again for a 69-yard touchdown pass to put SVEC up 16-0.
Groton would get on the board with a 22-yard Austin Hunt to Omari Riley-Israel pass, bringing the score to 16-6.
After that it was all SVEC.
Thomas would continue to have a day with an exciting 72-yard rushing touchdown to put SVEC up 22-6.
Thomas was far from being done as he would again find Beech, this time for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put SVEC up 30-6.
SVEC’s defense was overmatching Groton all game shutting down Groton and forcing punts.
On SVEC’s next possession, Thomas would once again break off another big run ripping off a 57-yard touchdown and putting the game out of reach at 38-6.
The Thomas to Beech combo would connect again on a 20-yard touchdown, putting the score 44-6.
Groton would score a rushing touchdown by Aiden Harriott — making the Indians the only team so far this season to score more than once in a game against the Eagles — and SVEC would match it with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Hunter Haynes, ending the scoring at 50-12 and putting the finishing touch on a remarkable offensive outburst against a team that had not allowed any previous opponent to score more than twice.
“We did amazing this year and played as a team,” said Thomas.
He stated there were a lot of nerves this week but that the key was “keeping our calm every day and play as we play”
Beach was excited for the great season.
“We came in thinking it’s another game, we play like we play,” said Beach. “We played a team similar to ourselves.”
Beech said it was “amazing to be Section IV Champions.”
Thomas and Beech both complimented their teammates, saying it was the greatest bunch of guys to play football alongside.
For the game, the Eagles racked up 444 yards of offense and limited Groton to 238 yards.
Haynes finished with 92 yards and the score on 10 carries, and Beach added 75 rushing yards.
Beach was also tough in defense, logging eight tackles. Thomas and Tyler Stahl had seven tackles each, with Stahl recording two tackles for loss.
Hunt led Groton with 88 rushing yards on 13 runs and Jeter Neff had 31 yards on 16 runs.
Hunt also connected on six of 12 passes for 75 yards. Riley-Isreal grabbed four passes for 64 yards.
