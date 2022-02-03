Tigers' rally falls short at Notre Dame Sports Staff DPost Author email Feb 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELMIRA — Tioga’s boys basketball squad trailed almost from the start in its IAC game at Notre Dame Wednesday night and saw a late rally fall short as Notre Dame topped the Tigers 48-44.The host Crusaders led by two after a quarter and won the second period by the same margin to take a 24-20 lead into the halftime break.Notre Dame added to that lead in the third, going up 38-32 on the strength of an eight-point quarter by Malaki Owens, who would go on to finish with 19 points. Tioga battled back in the fourth period. While the Crusaders were going just six of 10 from the free throw line, Ethan Perry and Casey Stoughton his threes and Gavin Fisher had four points.In the end, though, two Owens baskets, the only two for Notre Dame in the fourth proved to be the winning margin.Steven Gough started hot for N.D. with the Crusaders’ eight first-quarter points and finished with 18 points, and Eric Bukewinski scored seven points.Evan Sickler scored all six of Tioga’s points in the first quarter and finished with 15 points. Perry had 13 points, and Gavin Fisher ended the night with eight points.Tioga is scheduled to visit Odessa-Montour on Friday.Canton 70, Sayre 44 CANTON — Sayre and Canton were tied at halftime during Wednesday night’s NTL boys basketball contest, but the Warriors scored 31 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 70-44 win.Canton led 17-10 after one quarter, but Sayre scored 21 points in the second to tie it up at 31 apiece at the break.Then Canton erupted for 31 points and held Sayre to four in the third quarter to take a commanding 62-35 lead.Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk hit two three-pointers and scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter.The impressive frame was outdone by Cooper Kitchen, who knocked down four threes and scored 16 of his 21 points in Canton’s offensive explosion.Caiden Williams added 12 points for the Warriors, and Weston Bellows had seven.Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 14 points in the game, and Nick Pellicano tacked on 10.Jackson Hubbard added 10 points for Sayre, while Kannon VanDuzer scored six and Cayden Firestine had five.Both teams are slated to play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Canton is set to host Cowanesque Valley and Sayre will face North Penn-Liberty on the road. 