CORTLAND — There’s a reason why Waverly head baseball coach Kyle McDuffie put together one of the hardest regular season schedules in the state this season. That of course was to be battle-tested when playoffs came around the corner.
That idea finally came to fruition on Monday night when the sixth-seeded Wolverines took down the third-seeded Dryden Lions in the Section IV Class B playoffs in a defensive affair by a score of 3-2 at Gutchess Lumber Field.
“This right here is the reason why I put together that schedule in the winter with all of those tough teams and all of those teams down in Pennsylvania,” said McDuffie. “This is the hardest schedule I’ve ever had as a coach, but these kids can handle it and it showed in the playoffs today.”
After falling down by a run after two innings, the red and white pulled it together offensively where they have shined all season.
Although they scored just one run in each of the middle three innings, it was enough to come out on top with their stellar pitching and tough defense in the field. The Lions
scored one more in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was not enough to mount the comeback.
“Even though the bats weren’t as strong today, we were held up by some really good plays in the field,” added McDuffie. “Caden (Hollywood) pitched really well today and that ignited our good defensive play.”
Hollywood pitched five innings on the mound where he gave up just two hits and no earned runs. He also struck out five batters and walked just three.
Even though the Wolverines were only able to put in three runs, they weren’t necessarily struggling at the plate. They were able to accumulate 11 hits, and leading the team was Bryce Bailey who had a trio of them.
Tomasso was able to knock in two hits, while scoring the runs for the road team were Thomas Hand, Jay Pipher and Brennan Traub.
Scoring both the runs for the Lions and making it a one-run game towards the end of the contest was Colton Dow. However, Waverly held off just enough to move them into the sectional semifinals.
“I’ve been doing this for 19 years, and in these moments, I still get butterflies,” said McDuffie. “It’s such a special feeling.”
The Class B bracket was bitten by the upset bug Monday as the top three seeds all went down, including No. 9 Greene taking down No. 1 Windsor and No. 7 Chenango Valley taking down second-seeded Susquehanna Valley.
That means the No. 6 Wolverines will now host a playoff game in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4:30 when they take on Chenango Valley. The winner will move on to the sectional championship game in Binghamton.
