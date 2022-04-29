CANDOR — Spencer-Van Etten Candor shot a 167 as a team to best Tioga, which posted a 197, in an IAC golf match on Thursday afternoon.

SVEC’s Jacob Banks earned medalist honors with a three-over 39. He picked up birdies on the first and second holes.

Noah Banks was next for SVEC with a 42, while Taylor Brock and Tyler Greeno shot matching 43s.

Also starting for SVEC were Nathan Gillette, who shot a 45, and Addison Young with a 55.

Greeno, Gillette and Noah Banks all birdied the first hole.

Leading the way for Tioga was Evan Sicker with a seven-over 43.

Next for Tioga was Levi Bellis with a 49 and Tyler Roe with a 50.

James Luther and Brandon Rafferty each shot a 55 to round out the scoring for the Tigers.

Ben Davis was Tioga’s final starter, and he shot a 56.

SVEC will take on Waverly on the road at 4 p.m. today for a match that was rescheduled from Wednesday, and Tioga will travel to Newark Valley on May 2.

Waverly 189, Newark Valley 238

WAVERLY — Matt Atanasoff earned medalist honors with a 44, and Waverly shot a 189 as a team to beat Newark Valley on Thursday.

Behind Atanasoff for Waverly were Joey Bernatavitz with a 46, Jack Knight with a 48 and Declan Murphy with a 51.

Not included in Waverly’s team score with Davis Croft with a 52 and Hunter Elston with a 57.

Alec Rosenberg was Newark Valley’s top finisher with a 56.

Waverly will host SVEC this afternoon.

