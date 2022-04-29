SVE boys golf wins over Tioga Sports Staff Apr 29, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 SVEC’s Tyler Greeno chips onto the green during Thursday’s match against Tioga. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Tioga's Tyler Roe tees off on the second hole during Thursday's match. Sports Staff Waverly’s Jack Knight watches his drive sail down the fairway on the second hole during his team’s IAC match against Newark Valley on Thursday Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CANDOR — Spencer-Van Etten Candor shot a 167 as a team to best Tioga, which posted a 197, in an IAC golf match on Thursday afternoon.SVEC’s Jacob Banks earned medalist honors with a three-over 39. He picked up birdies on the first and second holes.Noah Banks was next for SVEC with a 42, while Taylor Brock and Tyler Greeno shot matching 43s. Also starting for SVEC were Nathan Gillette, who shot a 45, and Addison Young with a 55.Greeno, Gillette and Noah Banks all birdied the first hole.Leading the way for Tioga was Evan Sicker with a seven-over 43.Next for Tioga was Levi Bellis with a 49 and Tyler Roe with a 50.James Luther and Brandon Rafferty each shot a 55 to round out the scoring for the Tigers. Ben Davis was Tioga’s final starter, and he shot a 56.SVEC will take on Waverly on the road at 4 p.m. today for a match that was rescheduled from Wednesday, and Tioga will travel to Newark Valley on May 2.Waverly 189, Newark Valley 238WAVERLY — Matt Atanasoff earned medalist honors with a 44, and Waverly shot a 189 as a team to beat Newark Valley on Thursday.Behind Atanasoff for Waverly were Joey Bernatavitz with a 46, Jack Knight with a 48 and Declan Murphy with a 51.Not included in Waverly’s team score with Davis Croft with a 52 and Hunter Elston with a 57.Alec Rosenberg was Newark Valley’s top finisher with a 56.Waverly will host SVEC this afternoon. 