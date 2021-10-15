E-ND breaks through against Waverly

ELMIRA — The Waverly girls soccer team traveled to Elmira-Notre Dame looking to settle a score with the Crusaders. The two teams played twice previously this year, both times finishing in a 0-0 tie.
Elmira-Notre Dame won Thursday’s rubber match, 1-0 in overtime, to advance to the IAC large school championship.
From the opening whistle, Waverly built up attacks from turnovers and played for possession of the ball. Addison Westbrook brought the ball up the edge and looked to serve across to Lea VanAllen or Kiley Stillman. The line had support from Kennedy Westbrook and Paige Robinson.
The Crusader attack plan was to play the long ball. Ava Mustico remained as far forward as the Waverly defense would allow. Her teammates made long passes up the field and across the field to Mustico.
Waverly’s game plan appeared to be the better one as the Wolverines dominated possession, especially early in the game. However, they could not put the ball in the back of the net.
Early in the game, the Wolverines fired from long distance.
VanAllen missed just right of the goal from 35 yards away, and Kennedy Westbrook rocked the crossbar from 35 yards out.
Opportunity knocked again as the first half expired when a ball into the box resulted in a bit of a scrum. Stillman was there, but marked by multiple defenders and could not get a good foot on the ball.
“We went from trying to work really hard to get in close, and then trying to get around three players,” Waverly head coach Tara Hogan said. Then other times we were taking the shot at the twenty yard line. There was no middle ground.”
Waverly continued to control things in the second half, but Notre Dame began challenging the Wolverine defense.
Freshman keeper Lea Cole had to defend her goal from the occasional shot. However, neither team could score.
Hogan spoke to Waverly’s possession and ball control.
“Anyone who was actually here and saw it, they’d realize that we dominated the game,” she said.
Hogan credited defenders, Kennedy Westbrook, Paige Robinson, Claire Conch, Olivia Robinson and Bella Romano as key performers.
In overtime, the Crusader attack finally broke through that Waverly defense.
Hope Gray launched a pass over the midfield and just past Mustico. The pass led Mustico beyond the defensive line and into the open field. Mustico was one-on-one with Waverly’s goalie. Her well-placed shot finally found the back of the net.
The Wolverines were unable to answer, and Elmira-Notre Dame won the game, 1-0.
Waverly will host its first Sectional game against Norwich on Oct. 23.
