When you live in a place like the Valley certain things will always bring the community together. Sometimes it’s a tragedy — something we have seen too much of recently.
But then there are the times when people from all walks of life — no matter where they went to school, who they vote for, or anything else that can sometimes tear us apart — will join together to cheer on a group of athletes who are trying to achieve their dreams.
We have seen that in the last few weeks here in the Valley as Waverly and Tioga won Section IV titles and advanced to the state playoffs, while across the border, Athens made a trip to the District IV playoffs and got a win over perennial powerhouse Montoursville.
Fans from all three teams were cheering on their “rivals” as they strived to win a championship. I have seen this a lot over my 20 years in this business, but it never gets old.
The Valley may be separated into several school districts, but at the end of the day, we all want to see our student-athletes succeed on and off the field.
It’s part of the reason why this place is so special — and I don’t think that’s going to change.
Wolverines had a season to remember
The Wolverines’ season came to an end in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, but the loss doesn’t change the fact that they had a season to remember.
Waverly put together an incredible campaign, which included some record-breaking performances and a Section IV Class C championship — which came in a win over the two-time defending state champs from Chenango Forks and these players will remember that forever.
Junior QB Joey Tomasso cemented his place on top of pretty much every passing category in the Waverly record books.
Right there with Tomasso was his classmate and favorite target, Jay Pipher, who set records for career receptions and receiving yards as well as the single-season mark for receiving yards this year.
While those two stars got a majority of the press this season thanks to their outstanding work in the passing game, the Wolverines had plenty of other players put together stellar campaigns.
The offensive line — led by senior center Ty Beeman — deserves a ton of praise. Beeman was surrounded by left tackle and fellow senior Zack Vanderpool, left guard Troy Beeman, right guard Kam Hills and right tackle Jacob Benjamin. Without them, the Wolverines would not have been able to win that section title.
Defensively, Ty Beeman, Connor Stotler and Kam Hills were players who jumped off the screen. They were hard-nosed, tough defenders who set the tone for the entire unit.
While I could probably name a dozen or so more players that impressed me while watching Waverly this year, I will save that for a story that we will be running next week recapping their season.
But before I move on, I want to give a shoutout to Waverly head coach Jason Miller and his entire staff. There’s no secret as to why the Wolverines are consistently in the hunt for sectional titles — it’s because the system that Miller and Co. have set up is built for sustained success.
Tioga’s run to the Dome continues
The Tioga Tigers are once again on a path to the Class D state championship game after an absolutely dominant performance in last Friday’s state quarterfinal.
Just like Coach Miller in Waverly, Nick Aiello and his coaching staff have developed a program that is built for success and produces deep playoff runs year after year.
Aiello has led the Tigers to an incredible 10 Central Region championships after Friday’s win, and this current group is in the midst of a 25-game winning streak dating back to the 2020 season.
Tioga seems to always find a way to reload — never rebuild — and that continued this season. Despite losing last year’s New York State Class D Player of the Year and star running back Emmett Wood, the Tigers once again have the most feared rushing attack in the state.
Junior QB Caden Bellis leads the offense with a strong arm and the ability to beat defenses with his legs as well.
Bellis is part of a three-headed monster in the backfield led by Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson — and they are all helped out by a strong offensive line.
Tioga’s defense also deserves a shoutout, as they have allowed just 11 points per game this season and provide a dynamic one-two punch with the Tigers’ offense.
I will have plenty more to say about this group of Tigers in the near future, but I will save that for a couple of weeks from now.
I believe I speak for the entire Valley when I say — Let’s go Tigers, bring home another state title.
NFHS Network needs to step it up
I wasn’t at Cicero-North Syracuse High School last weekend to watch Tioga and Waverly, but I did get a chance to watch the games thanks to a $12 monthly subscription to the NFHS Network.
While paying $12 to watch our local teams play from right here in the Valley was not a big hit to the wallet, the quality of the live stream was, in a word, subpar.
The Tioga live stream did not have a play-by-play or color commentator. While we did get to hear the public address announcer, the setup NFHS was using was not correct, so every time the guy spoke, you heard feedback. Let’s just say, after a while, I started to watch the game on mute.
On Saturday evening, the NFHS stream had announcers — which was certainly an upgrade — but unfortunately, the scoreboard was wrong the entire game. Well, except for when the game was scoreless or tied at 14.
Other than that, it had Waverly winning 14-0 early in the game, and then, at one point, gave the Wolverines — or was it General Brown? — four points for a touchdown.
I am well aware that technical difficulties happen in the live-stream game. We have had our fair share here at the Morning Times with our stream. But when you are charging thousands of people $12 a month for the privilege to watch your stream, you should be held to a higher standard.
New York’s state athletic association (NYSPHSAA) and hundreds of individual school districts in Pennsylvania have signed exclusive deals with NFHS for the right to broadcast games — most times excluding local newspapers, radio, or TV stations from providing their stream free of charge to viewers.
While that is certainly their right, they should demand better quality in these streams — or at least open it up to competition from other media outlets.
