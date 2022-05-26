WAVERLY — Waverly played probably the toughest schedule in the area, routinely facing off against other teams’ top pitchers and stacked lineups.
Waverly Head Coach Kyle McDuffee hoped his team would win some more of those games, but his strategy of playing a challenging schedule is paying off when he hoped it would, as his sixth-seeded Wolverines rolled to an 11-1 win over seventh-seeded Chanango Valley and into the Section IV Class B final against fourth seeded Oneonta.
At the moment, that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Binghamton’s Mirabito Stadium.
Ty Beeman went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a triple, three RBI and three runs; and Jay Pipher was masterful on the mound, logging nine strikeouts while allowing just three singles, two walks and a single earned run.
Pipher served notice in the top of the first, logging his first three strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning.
Batting third, Beeman set the tone in the bottom of the first, driving a shot off and over the top of the fence in left field for a solo home run.
Both pitchers settled in for a time, but Waverly — and Beeman — struck again in the third. Brennan Traub reached on an error to open the inning. With one gone, Bryce Bailey lined a single. Beeman stepped up and lined a triple to left. An error on the shortstop allowed Beeman to follow Traub and Bailey home for a 4-0 lead.
Two batters later, Joey Tomasso reached on a fielder’s choice and went to third when Caden Hollywood singled to right. Then the Wolverines went with a little “trickeration.” Hollywood sauntered toward second. The Warriors’ pitcher, with the fans on the sidelines yelling “home,” turned his attention toward second and Tomasso raced home.
The Warriors scored their run in the top of the fourth, the only inning in which they had a runner get past first. With one down, Jeter King was plunked. He went to second two batters later on a two-out Chris Paultre single, to third on a passed ball and scored on a Corey Ashman single. From there, Pipher faced seven batters, fanning four.
The next time Beeman stepped to the plate, the Warriors had the good sense to walk him. That backfired, though, as Beeman went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Pipher single. Pipher scored two batters later on an error off Hollywood’s bat.
Waverly ended it with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The runs came on a two-run single by Bailey, a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jack Barrett and an RBI single by Damian McConnell.
In all, Waverly rapped out 12 hits. Bailey had three singles, two RBI and a run, Traub had two hits and a run and Pipher aided his cause with two hits, a run and one RBI. Hollywood and McConnell had a hit and RBI each; and Jake VanHouten matched Charlie Larrabee with a run each.
Chenango Valley’s other hit was a Perney single in the second inning.
Tino Montemagno started on the hill for the Warriors with relief from Riley Spencer and Paultre.
