ALMEDIA — The Athens softball team earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Selinsgrove in the opening round before falling 18-2 to the host Blue Jays at the Central Columbia Softball Tournament on Saturday.

Selinsgrove took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but that would be it for the Seals.

In the third inning, Caydence Macik and Jules Pack hit consecutive singles, and both scored on a clutch RBI double by Ella Coyle to give Athens the 2-1 lead.

Macik finished the game with three hits, and Coyle had two along with two RBI.

Savannah Persun earned the win for the Lady Wildcats. She allowed one run on six hits in four innings. Aliyah Butler pitched the fifth inning and Macik closed out the final two frames.

In the Championship Game, Central Columbia pitcher Mea Consentino struck out 14 batters and allowed two hits and two runs in the Blue Jays’ victory.

The two hits both came off Macik’s bat, and both were solo home runs.

Macik’s first homer came in the bottom of the first inning to make the score 2-1, and the second was in the third to make it a 4-2 game, but Central Columbia dominated the rest of the way.

Athens, now 6-3, will host Northeast Bradford at 4:30 p.m. today.

Recommended for you

Load comments