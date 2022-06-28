WAVERLY — Host Waverly scored three first-inning runs, added one in the second and made them stand to down Corning 4-2 in District 6 Little League Majors play on Monday.

Brody Lambert started the first-inning rally with a one-out walk. Jack Pipher added a single, Griffin Walter doubled and Axel Murray added a base knock. Lambert, Pipher and Walter scored.

Hayden Roskow reached on an error to open the second inning. With one out, Brayden Bowman was plunked. A walk to Lambert loaded the bases and Walter brought the run home with an RBI walk.

Corning scored a run in the second with Ryan Teribury doing the honors after a one-out double.

Down 4-1, Corning had a rally going in the sixth. Singles by Carter Dillon and Parker Talbert opened the inning. Corning also got a Teribury single, but only Dillon scored.

Waverly put all of its hits together in the first inning. Corning finished with seven hits, but Waverly pitcher Axel Murray spaced them out well and had seven strikeouts to get the win.

Waverly will play at Big Flats at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

