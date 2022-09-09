WAVERLY — The Waverly girls soccer team has made it to the Section IV semifinals in five of the past six seasons, and lost every time.
The Lady Wolverines are looking to change that this year, and coach Tara Hogan has faith that it can happen.
“We’re talking about building off of last season,” Hogan said. “We’re hoping to make it to the finals, if not even past that. This would be the team to do it.”
A huge part of that confidence is the experience Waverly has returning to the field.
“I like that we have a lot more experience,” Hogan said. “We had a bit more of a starting point this preseason, so I didn’t have to backtrack and do a lot of basics. Even the players that are new to my coaching are already well-versed.”
Some of those returning players include Kennedy Westbrook, Addison Westbrook, Claire Clonch, Lea VanAllen. Lea Cole also returns as Waverly’s goalkeeper.
The younger players on this year’s squad also bring a lot to the table.
“I have more players that play year-round,” Hogan said. “In years past, I’ve had maybe three or four. I have four newcomers this year, three of which play on the local BC United team, so they’re playing year-round.”
Having so many experienced players has gone a long way for the team’s chemistry, according to Hogan.
“Overall, the group has a really good rapport with each other. A lot of them are friends off the field, and a lot of them do a lot of sports together,” she said. “For example, most of them are fresh off of track and field. They’re all together a lot, whether it’s in soccer or in different sports, so that definitely helps and keeps the morale really high. I noticed that a lot in the preseason this year.”
Having a rapport like the Lady Wolverines do has also contributed to their on-field communication.
“Certain members are stepping up in a leadership role, and not necessarily upperclassmen at all times,” Hogan noted. “I’m hearing more underclassmen be comfortable to speak their mind or speak up and communicate better.”
When it comes to playing skills, Waverly has plenty.
“Positioning and possession seem to be a strength of ours,” Hogan said. “Another strength is our speed. We have five girls that went to the state track meet last year. They’re super fast, and they’ve held on to that speed since June.”
The bar is set high for the Lady Wolverines this season, but they have the pieces to make it a successful one.
