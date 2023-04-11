WAVERLY — Ty Beeman, who spends his defensive time behind the plate, stepped into the batter’s box on offense with the bases loaded, no outs, and a chance to do some real damage.
The Waverly senior ripped a shot to shallow left field, reaching second and driving home a pair of teammates, turning the Wolverines’ comfortable advantage into a seemingly insurmountable one.
With a lot of help from its bats, Waverly cruised to a 7-1 victory over Lansing on Monday.
“You’re playing a quality team, Lansing is a quality program, well coached, well defense, they play well,” Waverly coach Kyle McDuffee said. “We know you’re going to have to get true hits in order to score runs and that’s what we did.”
With both sides still scoreless through the first two innings, it was Waverly who found an offensive rhythm first.
Ronin Ault got things started for the Wolverines, being awarded first base after taking a pitch to his back to begin the bottom of the third inning. Next up was Carter George, who subsequently singled, putting runners on the corners after Ault stole second and reached third.
Lansing’s Henrik Axelson recovered, recording a strikeout to secure the first out of the inning.
Then, the runs came.
Joey Tomasso connected in his second at-bat, driving the ball towards the outfield. While Tomasso got out, his deep ball set up Ault to come home, putting Waverly ahead 1-0. Then, Bryce Bailey stepped to the plate and ripped a ball on the ground up the middle, claiming a single and driving home George.
Beeman was next up, drilling a ball towards Lansing’s infield that the defender couldn’t field cleanly. Beeman’s knock, coupled with the mishap by the defense, set up Bailey to come home moments later. Suddenly, the Wolverines held a 3-0 advantage.
“We had a lot of timely, streaky hits,” Tomasso said. “We kind of were just oozing confidence onto one another.”
A quick fourth inning set up some more fireworks for the Wolverines heading into the fifth.
Sean Bubniak — who started the game and got the win on the mound — ended the top half when he struck out a Lansing batter after Tomasso collected a pair of assists from his shortstop position. It was the third straight inning-ending strikeout for Bubniak, who maintained strong command throughout the game.
With another chance at the plate, Waverly blew the game open.
Back-to-back singles from Jay Pipher and Tomasso opened the inning, and the bases were loaded with no outs after Bailey walked in his third plate appearance.
Beeman stepped to the plate, once again in a big RBI spot, and delivered. His double drove home both Pipher and Tomasso. Bailey came home following a passed ball, and Matthias Wells drove Beeman home to clear the bases. A once comfortable 3-0 advantage had now ballooned into a 7-0 lead.
Jake VanHouten took over on the bump for Waverly to start the sixth, making quick work of the Bobcats. He forced a groundout against the first batter he faced, and a double play — after a walk — from his defense ended the top half of the sixth quickly.
Down to its final three outs, Lansing attempted to rally. Things got off to a good start following a single and a walk to start the top of the seventh, but miscalculated baserunning led to the first out. Zack Sperger broke up the shutout when he scored on a passed ball, but subsequent outs behind him ended the game.
The Wolverines moved to 5-0 on the season with the win, having won four of five by at least six runs.
Beeman, Pipher, Tomasso, Bailey, Welles and George each recorded a hit in the contest, and Beeman led Waverly with a pair of RBI. Tomasso, Bailey and Welles also collected an RBI in the victory. Bubniak struck out five on the mound.
The Wolverines will head to Dryden on Wednesday.
“Number one thing is (the) team,” McDuffee said. “We’re teaching team, and team is learning. It’s learning how to be a teammate and how to maybe not play a couple innings and then play some innings. In order to be competitive in the rest of the season we need that rotation type thing going and working for us, where everyone’s on board with it. I think this group of guys is on board with that idea.”
