WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines outlasted Chenango Valley in a five-set win in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CV won the first set 25-14 before Waverly won the next two, 25-17 and 25-22. The visiting Lady Warriors would then force a fifth set with a 25-22 victory.
In the match-deciding fifth set, the Lady Wolverines pulled out a 15-10 win to advance to Thursday’s Section IV Class C semifinal round.
Waverly was led by Michaela Lauper with 23 digs, 21 assists, nine service points and one ace.
Brilynn Belles had a stellar outing, finishing with 14 service points, including four aces, 15 digs, five assists and two kills.
Peyton Shaw finished with 14 points, four aces, and seven kills, while Lillie Kirk had 11 points, three aces, seven kills, seven digs and one assists, and Maddy Olmstead added 11 digs, seven points, three aces and one assist for the Lady Wolverines.
Also for Waverly, Ashlen Croft finished with eight kills, two digs, two points and one ace.
Waverly will now compete in semifinal pool play on Thursday. The matches will be held at the highest seed in Class C, which is most likely going to be No. 1 Oneonta.
