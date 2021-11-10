District 4Class ASemifinal

Muncy 14, Montgomery 13

ChampionshipFriday, Nov. 12

1- Canton vs. 2- Muncy, 7 p.m. at Towanda

———Class AAQuarterfinals

1- Southern Columbia 62, 8- Line Mountain 14 4- South Willialsport 36, 5- Wellsboro 7 3- Troy 20, 6- Sayre 6 2- Mount Carmel 54, 7- Bloomsburg 13

SemifinalsSaturday, Nov. 13

4- South Williamsport at 1- Southern Columbia, 7 p.m. 3- Troy at 2- Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

———Class AAAQuarterfinals

10 Danville, bye 4- LOyalsock 47, 5- Cowanesque Valley 7 3- Montoursville 48, 6- Athens 14 2- Milton 35, 7- North Penn 0

SemifinalsFriday, Nov. 12

4- Loyalsock at 1- Danville, 7 p.m. 3- Montoursville at 2- Milton, 7 p.m.

———Class AAAASemifinals

1- Jersey Shore 48, 4- Lewisburg 7 2- Selinsgrove 49, 3- Shamokin 13

ChampionshipFriday, Nov. 12

2- Selinsgrove at 1- Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.

———Section IV8-manSemifinals

3- Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 56, 2- Greene 0 1- Groton 30, 4- Trumansburg 7

ChampionshipSaturday, Nov. 13

1- Groton (8-0) vs. 3- Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (7-0) at Binghamton, 12 p.m.

———Class DSemifinals

1- Tioga 56, 4- Delhi 12 3- Newark Valley 28, 2- Harpursville/Afton 26, OT

ChampionshipFriday, Nov. 12

1- Tioga (8-0) vs. 3- Newark Valley (7-2) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

———Class CSemifinals

1- Chenango Forks 39, 4- Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 14 2- Waverly 35, 3- Norwich 8

ChampionshipFriday, Nov. 12

2- Waverly (10-0) at 1- Chenango Forks (8-1), 7 p.m.

———Class BSemifinals

1- Maine-Endwell 35, 4- Windsor 6 2- Owego 21, 3- Johnson City 12

ChampionshipFriday, Nov. 12

2- Owego (3-6) at 1- Maine-Endwell (8-1), 7 p.m.

———Class ASemifinals

1- Horseheads, bye 2- Union-Endicott 28, 3- Vestal 7

ChampionshipFriday, Nov. 12

2- Union-Endicott (7-2) at 1- Horseheads (6-2), 7 p.m.

———Class AASemifinals

1- Corning 51, 4- Binghamton 6 2- Elmira 44, 3- Ithaca 30

ChampionshipFriday, Nov. 12

2- Elmira (5-3) at 1- Corning (7-1), 7 p.m.

