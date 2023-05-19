WILLIAMSPORT — Local track and field athletes competed at first day of the PIAA District IV Championships on Thursday, with several standouts securing medals and others punching their tickets to the meet finals on Saturday.
Troy’s Colin Loveland and Ben Warburton both placed in the AA boys long jump finals, finishing 3rd and 8th, respectively. Loveland finished with a distance of 20-8.25, while Warburton posted a distance of 19-10.5.
“To me, it means like everything, especially for the season,” Warburton said. “This is the end of my season, as a sophomore it’s the biggest part of my season for sure.”
While Loveland and Warburton were technically competitors in the event itself, Loveland was happy both were able to have a chance to stand on the podium.
“I just love the company,” Loveland said. “Ben and I have been working hard together for the long jump the whole season. To see him (set a personal best) like he did and get up on the podium, it’s a good feeling.”
Avery Sens also picked up a placement for the Trojans, finishing 8th in the boys shot put with a mark of 43-7.
Two other NTL athletes finished in the top eight in the shot put, with Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman finishing fourth with a mark of 48-2.5, and Canton’s Rian Eberly placing seventh with a distance of 44-2.5.
On the girls side, Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely placed third in the Class AA girls long jump, finishing with a top distance of 16-5.25.
Canton’s Alexis McRoberts finished just off the podium in ninth place in the AA girls discus throw, achieving a mark of 95-7.
“Overall the kids did a good job, they did the best that they could do,” Canton coach Casey Aylesworth said. “Sometimes you can fall short of the competition, but you can only control what you can control.”
In the girls 3,200 meter relay event, NEB’s team of Anaiah Kolesar, Melanie Shumway, Gracelyn Laudermilch and Lilah Hughes placed fourth with a time of 9:56.36. Athens finished in sixth, with the team of Emma Bronson, Ava Hughes, Thea Bentley and Sara Bronson finishing with a time of 10:15.07.
“We did a lot of hard training all season long, our 4x8 girls, they worked really, really hard on getting their numbers down,” NEB coach Michelle Cowles said. “It showed today, they came really close to making state qualification, a little shy of it, but that’s alright. Very impressed, just very impressed with everyone.”
While Athens girls team placed just outside the top five, coach Mike Bronson was still pleased with what he saw from his team as well.
“They ran a competitive race. We have a couple of girls who are a little banged up with some injuries, so they ran well for that,” Bronson said. “Most everybody’s got somebody who’s a little beat up at this point in time. They ran a good, competitive race. It gives them a chance to get down here and see the venue and get a race before Saturday when we’re here for our individual events.
Heading to the finals
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley, Athens’ Abby Burgess and Canton’s Daviean Crowley advanced to the Class AA girls 100 meter sprint finals on Saturday, finishing third, fourth and fifth, respectively, during the semifinal round of the event. Haley posted a time of 12.71, while Burgess and Crowley both finished with a time of 12.71.
Sayre’s Marcos Quiros qualified for the 100 meter finals on the boys side, finishing eighth with a time of 11.55.
In the girls 100-meter hurdles event, Towanda’s Kelci Carle qualified for the final round, finishing seventh, with a time of 16.58. Troy’s Blake Shedden qualified for the AA boys 110-meter hurdles finals, finishing eighth with a time of 16.04.
With such a short turnaround between the qualifying rounds and the finals on Saturday, for most of the athletes, rest and fine tuning will be at the forefront, rather than one more day of strenuous training.
“It’s all about recovery,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “Keeping well hydrated, making sure they’re getting electrolytes in their system, making sure they’re eating properly. Staying off their feet, not doing anything excessive and just resting up and getting ready to roll on Saturday.”
