In a lot of sports movies there’s a likeable underdog that those watching will find themselves rooting for. But for every underdog there has to be the favorite. The one standing in the way of the Cindarella story.
When it comes to the 2022 North Section Wrestling Championships there will be plenty of underdogs looking to knock off the favorites in the team title race: the Canton Warriors.
The Warriors know that when they step into the Athens High gym today they will have a target on their backs — and they are ready for the challenge.
“We know we’ve got a target on our back, you know Athens, Towanda, they want to get us there and we’re just all going to go in and do our jobs,” said Canton junior Riley Parker.
That mindset comes from the top.
“(The other teams) have no pressure on them. They are going to come in and let it fly. I tell these guys, ‘Listen, you guys have the bullseye on your back now so you’ve got to go out and perform under pressure. You have to crank up your training and be ready. If you do that everything else will fall into place ... But you can’t go out there and just show up and think everyone else is just going to roll over because it’s not going to happen,’” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said on his message to the Warriors.
Wesneski believes his team is up for the challenge.
“They are going to come in there and scrap and we’ve got to be ready to toe the line and go,” he said. “That’s what these kids are all about, just getting in there — they don’t care about records, they don’t care about seedings, most of our kids have eight, nine, ten losses because we try to wrestle as tough a schedule as we can possibly get to make sure they are battle tested when we walk in there on Saturday, and next weekend and the following.”
While the Warriors went undefeated in the NTL and are poised for a big postseason, their season started slowly as most of their team was also part of the Canton football squad that went all the way to the state semifinals.
“We came in the first week of practice and none of us felt very good — just kind of still moping from football, (and trying to get) into the mindset of wrestling,” Parker said. “We hit our rhythm and started improving and getting better every day. We just slowly found our groove.”
Parker (23-8) certainly found that groove, and the junior will be the second seed at 172 pounds behind North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman (26-1).
“I’m feeling pretty confident,” said Parker, who dropped to 172 after wrestling the regular season at 189. “I’m making weight pretty easy right now. I’m feeling confident coming into sectionals knowing that I’ve been there before. I just want to get in and compete and give it everything I’ve got.”
Junior Bailey Ferguson enters today’s tournament as the top seed at 152 pounds. Waiting on the other side of the bracket is second seed Karter Rude of Athens.
“I’m just really excited to see how things turn out for me and the team and hopefully we can all come out on top,” Ferguson said.
Both Ferguson and Parker are hoping to help lead the Warriors to a third straight North Section team title.
“It would feel really great. That’s obviously one of our goals for the postseason,” Parker said of winning a section team title.
“(It would be) really big. I mean (our) group has been together for a while and it would just mean a lot to us if we repeat (as champions),” Ferguson added.
If Ferguson can accomplish one of his major individual goals it would help the Warriors claim a third straight team crown.
“I want to get my first sectional championship,” said Ferguson, who doesn’t want to stop at that. “I want to make it all the way to states — I want to go all the way.”
Ferguson and Parker credit working with Wesneski and with their teammates in the Canton wrestling room with helping them get ready for the postseason.
“It’s really good. It benefits us a lot,” Parker said of working in the Canton room. “We’ve got guys in here pushing each other every night, and I think that’s the reason for some of our success is just getting on each other. We are all competitive with each other and we just bring it 100 percent every night.”
“It feels great just all of us testing ourselves and pushing ourselves to the max and it just shows,” Ferguson added.
That competitive mindset starts with Wesneski and the rest of Canton’s coaching staff.
“It’s awesome. We are all close with him,” Ferguson said of Wesneski. “He pushes us and we have a lot of other coaches too that are here to help us and push us, too.”
Now, the Warriors will look to make all of that hard work pay off during the postseason.
“We are really fired up. We have a lot of goals and we’re here to chase them,” Ferguson said.
Parker is feeling extremely confident that his hard work will pay off.
“I just know no matter who I wrestle I’ve got to push the pace and if I attack I don’t think anyone can stop me,” he said.
And while he has plenty of goals, the Canton junior is focusing on the little things.
“Obviously (I want to) go as far as I can and into the state tournament, but really I just want to keep improving, getting better every week and just see where I can go,” Parker said.
