GROTON — Both the Tioga boys and girls bowling teams defeated Groton on Wednesday.

Notyre Dame dropped a pair against Union Springs/Port Byron.

Boys

Tioga 4, Groton 0

In the boys match, Tioga won the games 850-813, 892-711 and 882-853 to earn the sweep with a total score of 2,624-2,377.

Rocco Fariello bowled games of 213, 170 and 204 for a match-high 587 to lead the way for Tioga.

Bradley Webb rolled a 560 and Nick Slater scored a 538 for the Tigers.

Also for the Tioga boys, Gage Cain bowled a 525, Dylan Slater scored a 414 and Frank Chapman tacked on a 377 in the win.

Groton was led by Jason Rabenstein, who bowled a 525.

US/PB 3, Notre Dame 1

Big scores were in short supply for the guys and US/PB won a tight match.

The Wolves won the opener 806-752, and third 806-773 and the total pinfall 2,419-2,379.

Notre Dame’s 854-807 win in the second game left the total pinfall count in question until late in the third game.

Ashton Colunio led Notre Dame with a 572 that included a 208. Billy Riley added a 293 and Conner Ryan had a 483 that included a 214.

James Casbarro led US/PB with a 554 and Dylan Howell finished with a 509.

Girls

Tioga 3, Groton 1

Tioga won the opening game 692-584 and the second 602-588.

Groton took the third game 666-606, but it was not enough to earn the split, and Tioga left with a 1,900-1,838 victory.

Tioga’s Chloe Gillett bowled a 458 — with games of 160, 151 and 147 — which was the high score in the girls match.

Allie Creller followed with a 432 and Jaime Card bowled a 458 for Tioga.

BobbiJo Tarbox (345), Ariana Hawley (293) and Alicia Bennett (256) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers.

Tioga is slated to face Odessa-Montour on the road at 4 p.m. on Jan. 18.

US/PB 4, Notre Dame 0

Union Springs/Port Byron’s ladies had the big scores, capped by Jenna Jump, who had a 640 on games of 192, 204 and 244. Colleen Jump had a 221 and a 193 as tart of a 556 and Jamilyn Casbarro rolled a 204 and a 191 in a 555 series.

The Lady Wolves won the games 837-545, 900-763 and 932-745 for a 2,669-2,053 win in total pinfall.

Emmalie Barkley led Notre Dame with a 486 that included a 177 and a 204, and Maddie Gleason added a 449.

