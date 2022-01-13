GROTON — Both the Tioga boys and girls bowling teams defeated Groton on Wednesday.
Notyre Dame dropped a pair against Union Springs/Port Byron.
Boys
Tioga 4, Groton 0
In the boys match, Tioga won the games 850-813, 892-711 and 882-853 to earn the sweep with a total score of 2,624-2,377.
Rocco Fariello bowled games of 213, 170 and 204 for a match-high 587 to lead the way for Tioga.
Bradley Webb rolled a 560 and Nick Slater scored a 538 for the Tigers.
Also for the Tioga boys, Gage Cain bowled a 525, Dylan Slater scored a 414 and Frank Chapman tacked on a 377 in the win.
Groton was led by Jason Rabenstein, who bowled a 525.
US/PB 3, Notre Dame 1
Big scores were in short supply for the guys and US/PB won a tight match.
The Wolves won the opener 806-752, and third 806-773 and the total pinfall 2,419-2,379.
Notre Dame’s 854-807 win in the second game left the total pinfall count in question until late in the third game.
Ashton Colunio led Notre Dame with a 572 that included a 208. Billy Riley added a 293 and Conner Ryan had a 483 that included a 214.
James Casbarro led US/PB with a 554 and Dylan Howell finished with a 509.
Girls
Tioga 3, Groton 1
Tioga won the opening game 692-584 and the second 602-588.
Groton took the third game 666-606, but it was not enough to earn the split, and Tioga left with a 1,900-1,838 victory.
Tioga’s Chloe Gillett bowled a 458 — with games of 160, 151 and 147 — which was the high score in the girls match.
Allie Creller followed with a 432 and Jaime Card bowled a 458 for Tioga.
BobbiJo Tarbox (345), Ariana Hawley (293) and Alicia Bennett (256) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers.
Tioga is slated to face Odessa-Montour on the road at 4 p.m. on Jan. 18.
US/PB 4, Notre Dame 0
Union Springs/Port Byron’s ladies had the big scores, capped by Jenna Jump, who had a 640 on games of 192, 204 and 244. Colleen Jump had a 221 and a 193 as tart of a 556 and Jamilyn Casbarro rolled a 204 and a 191 in a 555 series.
The Lady Wolves won the games 837-545, 900-763 and 932-745 for a 2,669-2,053 win in total pinfall.
Emmalie Barkley led Notre Dame with a 486 that included a 177 and a 204, and Maddie Gleason added a 449.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.