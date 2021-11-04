Waverly’s Sophia Desisti, above swimming the crawl, is one of four Waverly swimmers to earn berths in the championship finals in four events at the Section IV Class B Sectional preliminaries on Wednesday.
Dave Post/Morning Times
ENDWELL — Waverly’s Lady Wolverines swim team had a strong showing at the Section IV Class B sectional preliminaries and will be participating in 12 championship finals on Saturday at Maine-Endwell at 3 p.m.
The top eight finishers in each event from Wednesday’s preliminaries earned a berth in the championship finals in that event. Four Waverly swimmers — Lourden Benjamin, Sophia Desisti, Willow Sharpsteen and Mira Kittle — qualified for four championship finals each with Delaney Vascoe making the grade in three events.
The highest seeds earned were a pair of seconds. Those were earned by Kittle with a time of one minute, 5.85 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 freestyle relay team which put down a 1:49.77 and included Desisti, Benjamin, Sharpsteen and Kittle. Waverly’s 200 medley relay team of Kittle, Vascoe, Benjamin and Desisti picked up a third seed with a time of 2:05.27.
In addition, Kittle placed fourth in the prelim of the 50 free with a personal-record time of 26.69; Benjamin earned a fourth seed in the 200 individual medley with a time of season-best 2:30.94 and Sharpsteen was eighth in the event in 2:44.61. Desisti is seeded fifth in the 100 free with a time of 59.94; and the 400 free relay team of Sharpsteen, Vascoe, Josie VanDyke and Lizzy Robinson posted a 4:34.35 to earn a fifth seed.
In addition, Vascoe posted a 6:04.76 to be seeded sixth in the 500 free with Vascoe earning the eighth seed in the same event with a 6:13.15; Desisti set a new PR in the 200 free with a 2:14.31; and Sharpsteen will go to the final in the 100 fly as the eighth seed after posting a 1:12.90.
There are consolation finals at the meet and Waverly has a few swimmers among that group. Vascoe is seeded 11th in the consolation finals after posting a 1:23.25 in the 100 breast; andRobinson will be in the consi finals in two events after posting a 1:16.69 for 12th in the 100 fly and will be 13th seeded in the 200 free with a seed time of 2:21.63.
Finaly, not all swimmers with PRs in the preliminaries will advance Emma Vanderhoof had a PR in the 200 free with a time of 2:31.30, Sydney Rosenbloom had a PR time of 1:26.20 in the 100 free and Serianna French timed out in 1:27.05,for a PR in the same event.
