SAYRE — Sayre took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first but Wellsboro’s swarm proved decisive as the Green Hornets posted an 18-2, three inning loss on the host Redskins Thursday night.
Leadoff batter Jordyn Abernathy walked, and later in the inning stole second and home to put the Hornets on the scoreboard.
Sayre’s response was singles by Maddy Smith, Meaghan Flynn, Makenna Garrison and Raegan Parrish to open the bottom of the first. Smith and Flynn came around to score.
Unfortunately for the home side, the only other hit the Redskins had in the game was an Aliyah Rawlings single in the bottom of the second. Olivia Corbin handled the pitching chores.
In the top of the second, Wellsboro scored 17 runs in a rally that included six singles, three doubles, two triples, a couple of miscues and five steals.
Emma Coolidge led Wellsboro’s onslaught with two doubles, a single and three runs. Alex Urena had a single, a double and two runs; Olivia Servatius had to singles and two runs; Abernathy had a triple and three runs; and Paige Logsdon had a triple and two runs.
Rylie Boyce pitched for Wellsboro, logging three strikeouts and one walk.
Sayre will visit North Penn/Liberty on Monday.
Athens 13, Williamson 3
TIOGA JUNCTION — Savannah Persun struck out 11 on the way to a three-hitter for Athens and got plenty of run support.
Athens scored three runs in the top of the first on a Caydence Macik single, an error off the bat of Emma Coyle, a two-run single by Jules Pack and an RBI single by Aliyah Butler.
Grace Stephens singled and later scored for Williamson to make it 3-1 after an inning.
Athens answered with a walk to Mackenzie Morgan, a double by Macik and an RBI groundout by Emma Coyle.
Before Williamson put more runs on the board — Peyton Blend reached in an error, Hailey Penner doubled and both scored in the fourth — Athens posted a five-run third inning for what was at that time a 7-1 bulge.
Ashlyn VanFleet opened with a single and Emma Remlinger came on to run. Before the inning was over, Aliyah Butler singled, Marissa Butler had a two-run single, Morgan walked, Macik clubbed a two-run triple and Pack delivered an RBI single.
In all, Macik went 5-for 5 with a single and a double, three runs, three RBI and a steal. Marissa Butler added three hits. two runds and two RBI; Pack had two hits, three RBI, a run and a steal; Aliyah Butler finished with two hits a run and one RBI; and VanFleet added two hits and a run with Remlinger scoring another run in her stead.
Also for Athens, Emma Coyle had a single, two runs, two steals; Morgan had a hit and two runs; and Persun added a hit and one RBI and one RBI.
Athens will host Northeast Bradford on Monday
