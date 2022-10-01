WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines boys soccer team hosted Dryden on Friday and were defeated 2-0 with the visiting Purple Lions notching two first-half goals.
Just three minutes into the contest, Dryden would strike first, and a mishandled ball at the goal would lead to a Paul Busby goal.
Dryden would have the Wolverines on their heels for a major chunk of the first half, and Waverly would fail to take advantage of a penalty kick at the 31-minute mark.
With 13 minutes left in the first half, Dryden would strike again.
Dryden’s Luke Eshelman would get free on a beautiful pass upfield and get a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie, and was able to connect and put Dryden up 2-0.
The Waverly attack would start to find some traction in the final minutes of the half, but Dryden’s goalkeeper, Hajo Wise, would turn the Wolverines away at every junction to keep their 2-0 lead intact heading into the half.
“Well, this game was a tale of two halves,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck said. “We came out very flat in the first half, which was probably a hangover from our game last night. We gave up an unlucky, easy goal in the third minute and I think it was kind of a gut punch for us that made the boys hang their heads and just go through the motions for the remainder of the half.”
The Waverly offense would bounce back, controlling the possession game for a majority of the next half, but Wise would continue to impress between the posts and keep the shutout intact and give Dryden the road win by a score of 2-0.
“At halftime they were able to gather themselves and the second half was the best soccer we’ve played all season,” Ryck said. “It was a true expression of what these boys are capable of. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the back of the net, but couldn’t be more proud of how the boys were able to turn their play around and really show what they can do.”
Dryden finished the game with a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal while Waverly held the edge on corners 2-1.
Dryden goalkeeper Wise recorded 10 saves while Waverly’s Aiden Doherty recorded four on the night.
The Waverly team, now 6-5, will be back in action on Thursday when they take on Notre Dame on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and attempt to snap their current two-game slide.
