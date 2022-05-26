HORSEHEADS — The Tioga golf team posted a runner-up finish on Tuesday in the IAC Small School Championships at Soaring Eagles.
Led by Evan Sickler’s 88, the Tigers came home with a team total of 366, trailing only Union Springs’ 359.
Trumansburg was third with a 401 and rounding out the top five were Groton with a 409 and Marathon with a 421.
Newark Valley (442), Southern Cayuga (445) and Odessa-Contour (463) also competed.
Sickler’s round was good for fourth overall, leading a threesome of Tigers in the top 10. Tyler Roe had a 90 to place sixth and Ben Davis added a 91 for ninth. James Luther had a 97 that was 13th on the day.
With their top-six finishes, Sickler and Roe picked up first-team IAC All-star status with Luther, Levi Bellis and Ethan Landmesser being named to the second team.
Tioga will play in the Section IV Class D team tournament at Delhi today.
Waverly took part in the IAC Large School Championships on Wednesday, finishing with a team score of 414.
Jack Knight led Waverly with a 98. Davis Croft added a 101, Matt Atanasoff scored with a 113 and Evan Davies came home with a 116.
Notre Dame finished with a 404, led by Jackson Potter’s 93.
Also scoring for the fourth-place Crusaders were Nial Gardner with a 100, Dylan O’Toole with a 105 and Adian Gardner with a 106.
