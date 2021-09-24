ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats football team will honor one of their former players at halftime of tonight’s game against Wyalusing at Alumni Stadium.
Senior Airman Brayden Murrelle, who graduated from Athens in 2019, was killed in a tragic accident last May while serving at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona.
During tonight’s game, players will be wearing helmet decals honoring Murrelle, while the high school band and many in attendance will be wearing “Continuing the Mission” shirts representing the charity that Brayden’s family has chosen to honor his memory.
Established in March of 2016, Continuing the Mission is a 501©(3) non-profit organization providing fully trained Assistance Dogs at no cost to qualifying veterans.
“We have established a birth-to-placement model that immerses our dogs in continuous social and functional activities starting at 8-10 weeks of age,” the organization’s website states.
“Our immersion model ensures that our dogs are continuously in a social setting, being exposed to as many different aspects of life as possible. We also look for opportunities for our dogs to give back throughout their two year training period by participating in numerous events that support CTM Veterans and the larger veteran community.”
Continuing the Mission is operated by a team of dedicated volunteers who make our partnership with a purpose successful.”
According to a press release from Brayden’s family, Continuing the Mission will be on hand with two dogs, including 4-month old “Murry” who is named after Brayden. The organization will do a brief demonstration.
“The hope is to raise awareness and raise funds for a beautiful program that provides service animals to veterans,” the press release said.
Athens coach Jack Young jumped at the chance to honor Murrelle.
“Just recognizing his soul and what a great kid he was to our community,” said Young on the team’s goal for tonight.
Young had an important message for his team as he wrapped up practice on Thursday.
“Just that everytime they put the helmet on they are representing more than just today. They are representing the past. They are representing everything that has gone on in the history of our school and our program,” he said. “Brayden was just a little piece of that, so we’re going to do our best to honor him tomorrow night.”
Young said that the Athens football team will continue to honor Brayden’s memory as long as he is the school’s head coach.
“We are going to be involved in this as long as I’m around, that’s for sure.”
The Wildcats will welcome in Wyalusing for a 7 p.m. game tonight at Alumni Stadium.
“All donations, charity raffles and t-shirt sales this evening will make it possible for other worthy veterans to receive this amazing gift. Please come meet the pups and take a chance at a basket raffle. It is our hope to provide more worthy veterans with the love and support they need,” Brayden’s family said.
