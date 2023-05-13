AURORA, NY — Down 5-3 through four innings, Waverly tied the game with single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie Friday's IAC Large School Championship game after six.
Then Waverly erupted for six runs in the top of the seventh to post an 11-5 win over Trumansburg and secure the league crown.
Waverly scored first, plating two runs in the second inning. Matthias Welles, who was 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, opened the inning with a single and Jake VanHouten followed suit. Sean Bubniak added an RBI groundout and Ronin Ault drove in VanHouten with an RBI single.
Welles also added an RBI single with two out in the third, sending Pipher home.
Starting on the mound for Waverly, Pipher was lights out for the first two innings but ran into trouble in the third. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, then a two-run double and a wild pitch knotted the game at 3-3. Two batters later another wild pitch put the Raiders up 4-3.
A double-single combo put Trumansburg up 5-3 to set the Wolverines up for their comeback.
In the fifth, Bryce Bailey was hit by a pitch and scored on a ground ball off Welles’ bat. In the sixth, Bubniak opened the inning with a double, then scored on an RBI grounder by Hogan Shaw.
Waverly had seven of its 14 total hits — including two triples and a double — in the top of the seventh. Bailey opened with a triple and scored on Ty Beeman’s single. A Welles double but runners on second and third, and VanHouten added a two-run single. Shaw moved VanHouten along with a base knock and stole second to set the table for Ault, who laced a two-run single before scoring on a Pipher triple.
Pipher allowed seven hits and five earned runs with six strikeouts in four innings. Pipher and Beeman traded places for the start of the fifth inning. In three innings, Beeman allowed just one hit and fanned two to pick up the win.
Waverly (16-2) is scheduled to visit South Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a makeup of a game postponed from earlier this month.
Editor’s note: For more from Friday’s game, see Tuesday’s Morning Times.
