ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats took advantage of four pins on their way to a hard-fought 39-31 win over visiting North Penn-Liberty in an NTL wrestling clash on Thursday.
Liberty opened things up with a forfeit win at 107 before Athens’ Mason Vanderpool recorded an 11-7 decision over Brayden Pequignot at 114 pounds to cut the Liberty lead to 6-3.
Athens’ Karson Sipley scored a second-period fall over Trinity Robinson at 121 to put the host Wildcats up 9-6.
A 9-1 major decision for Liberty’s Riley Oakes over Athens’ Dalton Davis at 127 would put the visiting Mounties back in front 10-9.
Athens would go on a three-match winning streak with Cooper Robinson accepting a forfeit at 133 to start things off.
Jake Courtney then recorded a fall over Brock Smith at 139, and Elmo Mallare picked up a pin over Ryan Raupp at 145 to put the Wildcats up 27-10.
A pin for Liberty’s Gabriel Bellows cut the lead to 27-16 before Athens’ Alex Trowbridge accepted a forfeit at 160 to make it 33-16.
Liberty’s Easton Pequignot (172) and Kohen Lehman (189) recorded falls before their teammate George Valentine beat Athens’ Caleb Nason by an 8-1 decision at 215 to cut the Wildcat lead to 33-31 with just the heavyweight bout left.
The Wildcats’ standout heavyweight, Josh Nittinger, put things away as he decked Gaven Roe in the first period to put six more points on the board.
Athens will visit Canton on Tuesday.
Towanda 78, Sayre 0
SAYRE — The visiting Towanda Black Knights won all three contested bouts and accepted 10 forfeits on their way to the blowout victory on Thursday.
On the mat, Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger pinned Sayre’s Layla Bennett at 114 pounds.
At 121 pounds, Anthony Rifenbark picked up a fall over Sayre’s Connor Garrison.
The final bout featured Towanda standout Riley Vanderpool decking Sayre’s Aiden Black early in the first period.
Jace Gunther, Mason Higley, Sawyer Robinson, Audy Vanderpool, Bryghton Yale, Hayden Space, Mateo Perez, Rylee Sluyter, Chase Geurin and Aiden Miller all accepted forfeit wins for Towanda.
Sayre will travel to the Juniata Duals and Towanda is set to host its annual Flynn Propane Duals on Saturday.
