Sayre Elks Hoop Shoot, basketball clinic set for Sunday By The Times editor Nov 10, 2022 WAVERLY — The annual Sayre Elks Hoop Shoot will return to the Valley this Sunday at the Waverly High School gym.This year's event will also feature a basketball clinic led by local varsity basketball coaches. Both the clinic and hoop shoot are free.Registration will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. with the basketball clinic running from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. The hoop shoot will begin at noon.The Elks Hoop Shoot is for kids ages 8 through 13 (as of April 1, 2023) and winners will advance from the local contest through districts, states, regionals and nationals. The Sayre Elks will pay travel costs for the local winners as they advance through the competition.The specific age groups will be as follows:If the contestant will be age 7 on April 1, 2023, he/she is too young to participate.If the contestant will be age 8 or 9 on April 1, 2023, he/she shoots in the 8 to 9 age-group.If the contestant will be age 10 or 11 on April 1, 2023, he/she shoots in the 10 to 11 age-group.If the contestant will be age 12 or 13 on April 1, 2023, he/she shoots in the 12 to 13 age- group.If the contestant will be age 14 on April 1, 2023, he/she is too old to participate.With the Towanda Elks Lodge now closed, the Sayre Elks Hoop Shoot will be the local contest for those in the Towanda area. 