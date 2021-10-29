CONKLIN — Waverly rolls into Susquehanna Valley flying high with an 8-0 record. A few days ago, the Waverly coaching staff, players and fans in the know thought that a Waverly win would give the Wolverines home field advantage through the Section IV playoffs.
Then Maine-Endwell was stripped of five of its six wins for using an ineligible player. One of those wins was over Chenango Forks. That gave the Blue Devils points for beating a team in a higher division. They get no bonus points, but Forks now has the hammer.
If Chenango Forks wins on Saturday night at O’Neill (Section IX) — which is 6-0 but dropped out of the rankings this week after being ranked sixth and topping the 13th-ranked team in New York state in Class C —the Blue Devils will get home field advantage throughout the playoffs no matter what Waverly does tonight.
Which brings us back to the Wolverines-Sabers contest.
Each is locked in to their position for the playoffs. Waverly will host Windsor next week in one semifinal. Susquehanna Valley will have a crossover game scheduled as the Sabers are out of the playoffs.
Susquehanna Valley is guided on offense by sophomore quarterback Quintin Bowman. Bowman has some weapons at his disposal.
Ryan Rychlewski runs inside with authority and can get to the edge. Look for Scott Howard to get some carries on counters and Shane Cook to get his share of touches. Kalab Smith is a good target on the outside.
Waverly’s offense begins with quarterback Joey Tomasso, who has hit 113 of 209 pass attempts for 1,526 yards with a 12-5 TD to interception ratio.
The passing game is this team’s focus and seven receivers have catches. Leading the list for receptions is Brady Blauvelt, who has 433 yards and five TDs . The yardage leader is Jay Pipher who has 29 catches for 569 yards and four scores. Tyler Talada adds 18 catches for 214 yards and three TDs and Isaiah Bretz has collected 12 receptions for 126 yards and two scores.
Waverly’s ground game has been coming on in recent weeks and Gage Tedesco has led that charge. Tedesco leads the team with 475 yards and seven TDs on 74 carries. Tomasso has 322 yards and nine scores on 59 runs; Kaden Wheeler has 109 yards on 23 carries and Braedon Hills has 109 yards and two scores on 22 carries.
DJ Shaw, with 99 total tackles and Cayden Turcsik with 97 lead Waverly’s defense. Ty Beeman has 93 stops with Bretz and Tedesco adding 60 each.
