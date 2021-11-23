UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – In a game of runs, the Penn State men’s basketball team (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) used a tied program-record 15 3-pointers to top previously undefeated Cornell (4-1, 0-0 Ivy League), 85-74, Monday evening in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Senior Sam Sessoms and junior Seth Lundy accounted for 11 of the Nittany Lions’ 15 threes, as Sessoms went 6-7 and Lundy went 5-8 from beyond the arc, respectively.
Lundy finished with a game-high 23 points, his second 20-plus point performance of the season and sixth of his career. He added a season-high seven rebounds plus a block and a steal. Sessoms added 22, all from either beyond the arc or the charity stripe, for his second-straight game with at least 20 points, plus six rebounds, four assists and a steal to stuff the stat sheet.
Senior transfer Jalen Pickett was the third Nittany Lion in double digits with a season-high 15 points, plus six assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal.
Graduate student John Harrar had a game-high 14 rebounds to now record double-digit boards in each game this season. Harrar also tied his career high with two blocks for the fifth time.
HOW IT HAPPENED
-Junior Seth Lundy had seven of Penn State’s nine opening points as it was a slow start for both teams with just a 9-4 score right after the under-16 media timeout.
-The Nittany Lions held onto a lead for the first 10 minutes of the game before Cornell warmed up on a 14-0 run with three 3-pointers to take a 25-17 lead at the under-8 media timeout.
-Nearing the end of the first half, senior Sam Sessoms went off for all 12 of his first-half points, going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc to help spark an 8-0 Penn State run to put Penn State up, 41-38, at the break.
-Penn State increased its advantage to eight points at the beginning of the second half before Cornell took off on a 10-0 run of its own to go back up, 48-46, at the under-16 timeout.
-A game of runs would also turn into droughts midway through the second half as it would be a narrow four-point lead the Big Red would hold at the under-8 media timeout with both teams on two-plus minute droughts.
-The Nittany Lions then held Cornell without a field goal for over four minutes and, in the mean time, used big-time 3-pointers from Sessoms and senior Jalen Pickett to take a 73-69 lead with just over four minutes remaining.
-Down the stretch, Penn State held Cornell to shoot just 1-for-8 from the field and used clutch free-throw shooting to reach a double-digit, 85-74, victory.
GAME NOTES
-Penn State tied a program record with 15 3-pointers made. It has happened twice previously, originally set against Purdue in 2001 (2/7/01) and again against Hartford in 2008 (11/20/08).
-As a team, Penn State recorded a season-high six blocks after registering just one in the previous three games of the season.
