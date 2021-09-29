WYALUSING — Sayre made the trek to Wyalusing for a cross country double dual with the host team and Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Redskins, the host Rams and Panthers both downed Sayre in a Northern Tier League meet.
Wyalusing and Northeast Bradford both topped Sayre 15-50 as the Redskins had just two boys competing.
On the girls’ side, NEB topped Sayre 15-37 and Wyalusing downed Sayre 15-48.
Sayre’s ladies were led by Corey Ault, who was sixth against Wyalusing and seventh against NEB with a time of 28 minutes, four seconds.
Rose Shikanga was eighth against NEB and ninth against Wyalusing with a time of 29:45 and Deborah Shikanga was ninth against NEB and 10th against Wyalusing in 32:06.
Braylon DeKay paced Sayre in the boys meets, logging a 24:00 that left him 12th against Wyalusing and 13th against Northeast Bradford.
Also running for Sayre was Andrew Panek, who ran a 34:10 that was 14th against Wyalusing and 15th against NEB.
Sayre will run with Cowanesque Valley at North Penn/Mansfield on Tuesday.
