Ryan Sharp (10-6, 137-68)

Cowboys Bengals Vikings Packers Buccaneers Steelers Saints 49ers Chargers Alabama

———Jackson Lawrence (10-6, 137-68)

Eagles Browns Vikings Packers Buccaneers Steelers Saints Rams Raiders Georgia

———Matt Patton (11-5, 136-69)

Cowboys Bengals Vikings Packers Buccaneers Ravens Saints Rams Chargers Alabama

———Kirk Luvison (10-6, 136-69)

Cowboys Bengals Vikings Packers Buccaneers Ravens Saints Rams Chargers Georgia

———Pat McDonald (14-2, 136-69)

Eagles Bengals Vikings Packers Buccaneers Ravens Saints Rams Raiders Georgia

———Dave Post (10-6, 132-73)

Cowboys Browns Vikings Lions Buccaneers Ravens Saints 49ers Chargers Georgia

———Johnny Williams (10-6), 131-74)

Cowboys Browns Vikings Packers Buccaneers Ravens Saints Rams Chargers Alabama

———Ryan Lemay (12-4, 125-80)

Cowboys Bengals Vikings Lions Buccaneers Ravens Falcons Rams Chargers Alabama

———Erik Berggren (8-8, 111-94)

Eagles Bengals Vikings Lions Panthers Ravens Saints Rams Chargers Alabama

Recommended for you

Load comments