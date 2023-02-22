ENDWELL — Waverly senior Jerrell Sackett had a pair of wins to lead the Wolverines at the 2023 Section IV Class B Swimming Championships over the weekend.
Unfortunately for the Wolverines, their impressive relay squad of Sackett, Ryan Clark, Oscar Williams and Liam Wright saw their winning streak come to an end at the Class B meet.
The foursome had not lost in any of the three relays — the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free — at any time this season heading into Saturday’s championships.
Maine-Endwell would stop the Wolverines’ streak when they won the 200 medley relay by just .02 seconds. The Waverly team finished in 1:40.52, which was a second slower than their seed time.
The Waverly group would be disqualified in the 200 free relay due to a false start.
Sackett, Clark, Williams and Wright ended things strong with a win in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:18.44. Sackett broke his own school record with a 45.7 second split in the opening leg.
Sackett won the 100 butterfly in 52.14, which once again broke his own pool record.
Clark took third in the 50 fee with a time of 22.56 seconds, while Oscar Williams was third in the 100 free in 49.53 seconds and Wright was eighth in 53.2 seconds.
Finn Williams was 13th in the 100 free and 13th in the 200 free.
Maine-Endwell won the team championship with 575 points. Chenango Valley was second with 321 points, and Waverly finished seventh with 148.
Next up for the Wolverines will be the state meet at Ithaca College on March 3-4.
Sackett, Oscar Williams, Clark and Wright will be competing in the 200- and 400 free relays. Sackett will also be in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, while Oscar Williams made the cut in the 50 free and 100 back, and Clark will be there in the 50 free.
