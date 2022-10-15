SPENCER – Tioga quarterback Caden Bellis made himself a general nuisance at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. The junior hit five of seven passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns and added 115 yards and two more scores on four carries as the Tigers downed the Eagles 55-6.
“I was impressed with the way we approached the game,” said SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “The kids were excited. We were able to move the ball a little bit on them. We just couldn’t stop them and we couldn’t convert.”
As a team, the Eagles finished with 223 rushing yards and Jacek Teribury hit nine of 15 passes for 83 yards with Hunter Harmon the top target with six catches for 66 yards.
SVEC’s TD came on a 40-yard run by Pavel Jofre, who had 140 yards on 17 bruising carries. By that time, though, the game was well in hand.
Tioga made sure of that in the first half and tallied quickly when the Tigers had the ball.
Tioga’s first march started at its 46-yard line and lasted six plays. Bellis finished it off with a 45-yard TD run.
SVEC followed with a good drive. Starting at the Eagles’ 25-yard line, SVEC marched 28 yards in nine plays – converting a fourth-and-one at its 34-yard line — behind Jofre’s running. In the end, though, the Tigers got the ball back at midfield.
Four plays later, Bellis hit Evan Sickler – who had 69 yards and both receiving TDs on fur catches – from 34 yards out. Sickler caught the ball just inside the 10, got both feet down, and tiptoed down the sideline for six. Gavin Fisher hit the second of six successful PAT kicks to make it 14-0.
Tioga needed just four plays – and some luck – to score its next TD. Starting at its 41-yard line, the first play was a Drew Macumber run. The Eagles ripped the ball free at their 45-yard line and it bounced to SVEC’s 23 where the Tigers pounced on it. Passes to Karson Sindoni and Sickler put the ball at the four and Macumber ran it in from there.
SVEC went from its 31- to Tioga’s 27-yard line in a valiant effort to answer. Again, Jofre was the key, but the Tigers pushed the Eagles back and turned them away to take over at their 31-yard line. Five plays later, Bellis hit Sickler for a 30-yard TD.
In the second half, Ousmane Duncanson, who had five carries for 61 yards, scored from 10 yards out; Bellis raced in from 18 yards out, and Brennan Sindoni scored from four yards out.
“We did a lot of good things,” said Aiello. “We’ve been working on a lot of mix and it was good to be able to do that. Defensively, we threw a lot at the kids to see how they could handle more of a diverse defensive game plan and they handled it pretty well.
Tioga’s offense amassed 434 yards with 351 of those on the ground. Macumber finished with 72 yards on six runs and Logan Bellis ran the ball four times for 52 yards.
Tioga will host Delhi Friday at 7 p.m. as the last two undefeated Class D teams hook up.
SVEC will visit Deposit-Hancock Friday at 7 p.m. with a place in the Class D playoffs still possible. With wins against Deposit-Hancock on Friday and Harpursville-Afton the following Saturday, the Eagles would be in.
