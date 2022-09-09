ATHENS — A tough non-league schedule and the normal talent in the Northern Tier League will provide some challenges for the Athens girls soccer team, but coach Rich Pitts believes his team has what it takes to have a special season.
“I look at (our team) on paper and I look at them sometimes when I watch and I just don’t think there is any reason not to believe that we can’t at least go after a district title,” Pitts said.
While that would be an impressive feat, the first thing on the Lady Wildcats’ minds is getting back on top of the Northern Tier League after losing the league title to Troy a year ago.
“The NTL title is big on their mind. They had a streak there and then they lost it. They aren’t too thrilled about that and that will be first and foremost,” Pitts said. “That obviously goes through Troy, they are the champs. I think that’s the first goal on (our) list.”
If the Lady Wildcats are going to get back on top of the league and make a run at a District IV title, they will need a big season from returning players like Ally Thoman, Taegen Williams, Taylor Fischer, Karlee Bartlow, Abby Champion and Mea Abbott.
Pitts will also look for some major production from newcomers Kaitlyn Sutton, Lizzy Shaw, Ashlyn Husted and Megan Flynn.
Pitts mentioned Thoman as a standout who can really make opposing teams pay.
“The seniors are really good. Obviously, Thoman has turned into a budding star ... she really worked hard all club season and in the preseason to really get on her front foot, go downhill and go at teams as a striker,” Pitts said. “I’ve played her at midfield most of her career and now I’m asking her to do something different. She’s been very difficult, I think, for teams to figure out because she’s very dynamic on and off the ball.”
Thoman will have some help in the scoring department from Sutton, who Pitts said is “a stud as a freshman.”
“She had three goals against Williamson (in the 2022 season opener). She probably could have had two more if she had not passed the ball. She’s pretty dynamic. I’m trying to keep her quiet but I think people are going to figure out how good she is,” Pitts said.
Some newcomers from Sayre, which formed a co-op with Athens last season, have also made their presence known and are a part of a strong junior class.
“If you look at the two girls from Sayre, Megan Flynn and Lizzy Shaw, added to the back and then Mya Thompson is with them, so there’s three juniors,” said Pitts. “(I’ve got sophomore) Addy Wheeler in the middle with Emma Yohe and Abby Panek who are juniors. One of the outside middies/forward is Kendra Merrill, who is a junior, so that junior class is very, very strong when you look at the lineup — that junior class is really the spine of the team.”
Pitts’ squad is not only taking on the challenge of a tough schedule, but they are also learning a new system — used, most notably, by Manchester United.
“(We are) playing a new formation, I’m pretty happy with how it’s working out. I think the seniors have done a good job of bringing the others along,” Pitts said of the new 4-2-3-1 scheme. “It morphs into whatever you want it to be. The girls kind of understand it. It has some nuances. If you watch, I’m a big Manchester United fan, and that’s what they play. I really sent them a lot of stuff to look at and go, ‘OK, when the ball is here, this is where you need to be.’ I’m starting to see it, especially from the wingers, and our outside backs can get forward and be aggressive and add numbers. It seems to fit who I have.”
Pitts believes it may take some time for this year’s squad to hit their stride, but he’s excited to see it when they do.
“I’m happy with what we are and who we can be,” Pitts said. “I don’t think anybody is going to see the best of us until we get close to playoff time, but we’ve got to win games in between there to get there.”
