ATHENS — The Athens girls cross country team enters the 2022 season with a ton of talent and lofty expectations.
Leading the way for Athens coach Scott Riley will be returning state qualifiers Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson. Those two standouts are joined by key returners Abby Prickitt, Thea Bentley and Emily Henderson.
“It’s kind of nice when you have two returning state qualifiers to go and lead the team, and you see the work that the other girls have been putting in around those two. We definitely have a lot to be optimistic about this early in the season,” said Riley, who is entering his 20th year as coach.
While the Bronsons will lead the way, Riley has seen the amount of work the other returners have put in.
“Thea Bentley has run a lot of miles over the summer and looks ready to compete. Abby Prickitt and Emily Henderson are returning athletes who have been working hard and looking strong as well,” Riley said.
Riley pointed to Janae Harkins, Olivia Cheresnowski and Maryrose Bertsch as newcomers who could make an impact this year.
“Janae Harkins, Olivia Cheresnowski and Maryrose Bertsch are newcomers who we are hoping will help strengthen the team,” Riley said.
Looking around the Northern Tier League, Riley knows his team will face plenty of challenges from the usual suspects.
“The NTL is stacked with great teams as always. In the Large School division, Troy has been the team to beat for the last few years. The girls are excited to run against them this year and see how we stack up as well as the rest of the league. It helps when you have two returning state qualifiers from last season,” Riley said.
Athens Boys
When it comes to the Athens boys team, head coach Mike Bronson has some experienced runners back but overall the Wildcats are still a young group.
“I’m pretty optimistic heading into the season. We do have some guys who have some experience, but they’re still on the young side with only two seniors,” said Bronson. “We are really kind of relying on some of the younger guys this year to take a little bit of a step forward to continue what we’ve been doing for the last couple of years — being competitive in the NTL and having some pretty good showings when we head down to the district meet.”
Leading the way this year for the Wildcats will be returning runners Ethan Denlinger, Nate Prickitt, Ethan Hicks, Carter Lewis, Aiden Oldroyd, Pierce Oldroyd, Corbin Conklin, Ryan Gorman and Lohith Kinthala.
“We have some guys with a good amount of experience (back). Denlinger, Lewis, Prickitt, and Hicks all ran in the top seven last year,” Bronson said.
Bronson will also look to newcomers Ronel Ankam, Samuel Sensenig, Caleb Simwale, Aidyn Pollock-Sinsabaugh, Andre DeForest, Gehrig Thurston and Ty Lezak to contribute this season.
The Wildcats have some big shoes to fill as runners like Matt Gorsline, Kyle Anthony, Izaak Hobday and Sander Bertsch all graduated from AAHS in June.
Bronson said his team has put in the work during the offseason.
“We have gotten in some good training over the summer and during our pre-season weeks. The boys are excited to start racing,” he said. “Our goals are the same as always, compete hard when we go the starting line, and get a little bit better each week to be ready to run our best at the end of the season.”
Bronson, who is in his eighth season as Athens coach, understands that the NTL will once again be a grind.
“Our NTL league schedule is always tough. I think Cowanesque Valley is the clear favorite among the boys teams, but every Tuesday we need to be ready,” Bronson said. “Moving onto the District meet, the depth in the AA race makes it a real challenge to qualify for the state meet, but I think we have a few boys that have a really good chance of being in those qualifying positions.”
