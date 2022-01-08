TIOGA CENTER — Tioga’s 1-2 punch of Ethan Perry and Evan Sickler was joined by Gavin Fisher on Friday night at Tioga dumped visiting Southern Cayuga 63-47 in an IAC crossover game.
The Tigers turned a 14-12 first quarter lead into a 35-21 halftime cushion. The Chiefs made a little third-quarter run, but Tioga withstood that and pulled away in the final eight minutes.
Perry had 10 points in each half for a balanced 20 points and Sickler had 10 of his 18 in the second period to lead Tioga’s first-half charge.
Brandon Vanacore tried to bring the Chiefs back, netting eight of his 18 points in the third quarter. Nathan Thurstion added 10 points for Southern Cayuga and Isaac Brozon matched Ben Kermidas with eight points each.
Tioga will visit Notre Dame on Tuesday.
Waverly 66, Lansing 32
LANSING — The Waverly boys basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 66-32 road victory over Lansing on Friday night.
The Wolverines hit six three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 27-5 lead
Waverly drained 10 threes in the game, including four from Brennan Traub, who totaled 17 points.
Brennan Traub and Isaiah Bretz shared the team lead in assists with three.
Joe Tomasso led the game in scoring with 19 points, and added five rebounds.
Liam Traub added 12 points for Waverly and pulled down a game-high six boards along with two steals.
The Wolverines are slated to host Spencer-Van Etten on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
