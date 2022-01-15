WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s boys and girls bowling teams swept past Watkins Glen on the road on Thursday.

Boys

Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0

There were no huge outbursts or really big scores, but Waverly won the games 946-607, 824-595 and 854-670 to take the total pinfall point 2,624-1,872.

Cody Blackwell and Zach Vanderpol shared the team lead for Waverly with matching 568s.

Vanderpool had a high game of 212 and Blackwell topped out at 208. Trent Sindoni had a 200 on the way to a 535, and Ashton Pritchard added a 505.

Girls

Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0

Victoria Houseknecht lrolled a 186 in her second game on the way to leading all ladies with a 514 for Waverly.

Waverly won the games 683-542. 886-531 and 714-584. Waverly finished with a total of 2,173 to the Senecas’ 1,657.

Rachel Houseknecht added a 476 that included a 182 in the middle for Waverly and Sage Garrison had a 441.

Recommended for you

Load comments