Candor dominates Waverly in sweep

CANDOR — The Waverly volleyball team fell to Candor on Monday night, with the Indians winning all three sets.

Candor dominated the first two sets, winning the first, 25-8, and the second, 25-5.

Waverly kept it a bit closer in the third set, but Candor was still firmly in control during the 25-17 win.

Brilynn Belles, Lillie Kirk and Peyton Shaw all aced one serve for Waverly.

Kirk added on one kill and three digs, and Shaw had two kills.

Belles and Peighton Streeter both recorded a team-high six digs, while Kirk and Michaela Lauper both had three.

Streeter also recorded one kill.

Sydney Nierstedt added one kill and two digs.

Lauper and Erica Ryck each had two assists.

Mia Bakely contributed two digs for the Wolverines.

Waverly will try to bounce back against Thomas A. Edison on the road tonight at 6:30 p.m.

