MOOSIC — The Sayre and Athens baseball squads took the second half of their home and away series to a neutral site: PNC Field in Moosic, Pa. PNC Field is the home of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a New York Yankees AAA team. Sayre dominated the game, winning 15-3.
After the game, Sayre head coach Jamie VanDuzer expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play on PNC Field.
“[Athens Head] Coach Havens researched it, found out what we had to do to do it,” said VanDuzer. “He did a great job. I am glad he did it.”
The Wildcats found their footing first, retiring Sayre’s first three batters. Then in the bottom of the first, Athens put two runs on the board.
Luke Horton struck out three in the inning, but the Wildcats put the ball in play. Caleb Nichols singled to center and both Lucas Kraft and Cam Sullivan reached base on errors. With the bases loaded, Jaren Glisson singled to right center field. The hit scored Nichols and Sullivan.
VanDuzer attributed Sayre’s slow start to a possible case of nerves.
“I think the first inning a few of them were nervous,” he said. “I didn’t see quite the at-bats we had been seeing.”
He also wondered if Luke Horton experienced some jitters on the mound.
“He (Horton) would say no. But I think he was,” said VanDuzer. “The ball was up in the zone. I don’t think his velocity was what is was towards the end. But, he traditionally does loosen up more in the game.”
Sayre took over the game in the second inning. David Northrup led off the inning with a triple that one-hopped to the wall. Two pitches later, Kannon VanDuzer singled him home. Oakley Gorman, Zach Garrity, Luke Horton, and Northrup each drove in runs. By the time the inning ended, Sayre turned a two-run deficit into a seven-run lead.
Luke Horton continued to clamp down on the Athens’ bats, allowing only four more hits and striking out eight in the remaining four innings. Behind him, Sayre went error-free for the remainder of the game.
Athens did add a run in the bottom of the fifth, but could not avoid the 10-run rule. Sayre’s bats had done too much damage. The game ended after the fifth inning. Sayre’s lead was 15-3.
Northrup and VanDuzer led Sayre at the plate with two hits apiece. Eight Redskins recorded hits in the game. Northrup and Kegan Hayford each had two RBIs.
Luke Horton finished the game with the win, eleven strikeouts, no walks and allowed six hits.
Nichols led the Wildcats at the plate with two hits. Glisson pushed the most runners across the plate with two RBIs.
