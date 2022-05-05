Tioga golfers pick up win against O-M

Tioga’s Tyler Roe tees off at his team’s IAC golf match against Odessa-Montour on Wednesday.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

NICHOLS — The Tioga golf team moved to 4-1 on the season with a win over Odessa-Montour on Wednesday.

The Tigers had a team score of 191 and O-M posted a 221.

Tioga’s Tyler Roe and Evan Sickler were co-medalists with matching 43s.

Also scoring for Tioga were Levi Bellis with a 50 and James Luther with a 55.

Tioga will host Trumansburg on Friday afternoon.

SVEC 159, Notre Dame 202

CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys golf team shot a 159 to earn the win over Notre Dame and advance to 7-0 this season on Wednesday.

SVEC’s Taylor Brock shot a two-over 38 to take home medalist honors.

Nathan Gillette and Tyler Greeno shot matching 40s for SVEC and Jacob Banks carded a 41.

The Eagles will face Watkins Glen on the road on Friday

Watkins Glen 177, Waverly 196

WATKINS GLEN — The Waverly boys golf team fell to Watkins Glen in an IAC match on Wednesday.

Waverly scored a 196 as a team, 19 strokes behind Watkins Glen’s score of 177.

Joey Bernatavitz led Waverly with a 46 and Davis Croft shot a 49.

Evan Davies shot a 50 and Jack Knight posted a 51 to round out Waverly’s scoring.

Georgio Fazzary of Watkins Glen was the medalist with a score of 40.

Waverly will travel to play Notre Dame on Friday.

