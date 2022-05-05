Tioga golfers pick up win against O-M Sports Staff May 5, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tioga’s Tyler Roe tees off at his team’s IAC golf match against Odessa-Montour on Wednesday. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NICHOLS — The Tioga golf team moved to 4-1 on the season with a win over Odessa-Montour on Wednesday.The Tigers had a team score of 191 and O-M posted a 221.Tioga’s Tyler Roe and Evan Sickler were co-medalists with matching 43s. Also scoring for Tioga were Levi Bellis with a 50 and James Luther with a 55.Tioga will host Trumansburg on Friday afternoon.SVEC 159, Notre Dame 202CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys golf team shot a 159 to earn the win over Notre Dame and advance to 7-0 this season on Wednesday.SVEC’s Taylor Brock shot a two-over 38 to take home medalist honors.Nathan Gillette and Tyler Greeno shot matching 40s for SVEC and Jacob Banks carded a 41. The Eagles will face Watkins Glen on the road on FridayWatkins Glen 177, Waverly 196WATKINS GLEN — The Waverly boys golf team fell to Watkins Glen in an IAC match on Wednesday.Waverly scored a 196 as a team, 19 strokes behind Watkins Glen’s score of 177.Joey Bernatavitz led Waverly with a 46 and Davis Croft shot a 49.Evan Davies shot a 50 and Jack Knight posted a 51 to round out Waverly’s scoring.Georgio Fazzary of Watkins Glen was the medalist with a score of 40.Waverly will travel to play Notre Dame on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Police blotter Bradford County Court briefs Bradford County DA issues statement on juvenile proceedings NEB Superintendent Bill Clark announces retirement Waverly grad Jilson living his dream in NASCAR Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up SAYRE 1-2 bedroom, heat, water, sewer and trash included, electric Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.