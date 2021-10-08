WESTFIELD — Cowanesque Valley swept Sayre in NTL volleyball action on Thursday night.

Maddison Belles had a strong performance with Sayre, tallying five kills, four blocks, two aces and three digs.

Aliyah Rawlings also put stats on the board in four categories with two kills, two aces, three digs and seven assists.

Emma Smith recorded a team-leading 10 assists, and added on one dig and one ace.

Alexis Frisbie led Sayre with eight digs.

Gianna Quattrini had two aces to go along with two kills and two digs.

Sayre will travel to Williamson on Oct. 12 for a match at 7 p.m.

