A pink slip for the pink envelopes?

Pennsylvania’s system of applying for and receiving antlerless deer licenses is steeped in tradition, with hunters dutifully mailing out their pink envelopes and then awaiting their return in the mail with their coveted doe tags, which these days are widely available.
But the system is also archaic, outdated to the point where it’s unique in the entire country, as other states have taken advantage of today’s technology and streamlined their tag-issuing process.
And this could be the year where Pennsylvania’s pink envelopes get their pink slip.
Senate Bill 431, crafted by Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49), was recently approved by the Senate Game & Fisheries Committee. And although there’s no vote by the full Senate on the horizon, many (but not all) sportsmen – as well as the state’s Game Commission – are hopeful the antiquated system of doling out doe tags will be scrapped.
Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans, in recent testimony to the House Game and Fisheries Committee, urged lawmakers to consider legislation that would “allow the Commission to offer a much more efficient process for hunters to apply for antlerless deer licenses. Every year, there are failures in the current system, and we hear from hunters who did not receive the antlerless license of their choosing.”
Notably last year, several Lancaster County hunters had their doe tag applications delayed for over two weeks by the post office, and as a result all the tags were issued by the time their applications were received by the treasurer’s office. The Lancaster County treasurer admitted the current system is antiquated for both hunters and county treasurers.
But that sentiment isn’t unanimous among county treasurers in the state. The County Treasurers Association of Pennsylvania has voiced concerns that a move to online allocation of the tags could create unfairness to hunters who don’t have access to the Internet. That’s a bit of a head-scratcher, since hunters typically purchase their licenses from issuing agents who utilize the state’s automated licensing system.
Burhans says the state’s new licensing system has them poised to “implement a process that would allow hunters to apply for and receive antlerless licenses at the point-of-sale when they purchase the rest of their licenses.”
Laughlin says that in addition to saving hunters postage in applying for and receiving their doe tags, moving to the online system would save the Game Commission about $170,000 on printing the pink envelopes.
To be sure, doing away with the pink envelope process is a change, and hunters these days can be resistant to any change, as was evidenced by the move to a Saturday opener for the firearms deer season, which was met with a fair amount of opposition. Ditto for the arrival of Sunday hunting.
But it can’t be argued that the current system is the most efficient, given the technology that’s available today – technology that’s already being used by the license-buying sportsman.
Many years ago, when doe tag allocations were much lower, the political fate of a county treasurer often hinged on how many tags they were able to dole out and whether their voters received a permit. Those days are over, given today’s allocation numbers which often outweigh the demand.
And privately, many county treasurers would gladly see the antlerless permit system moved out of their already busy offices, replaced by the online option that’s available today and used across the country.
It makes sense, but that doesn’t guarantee it will happen.
