WAVERLY — Waverly junior Joey Tomasso put together a stellar season on the court this year — and it did not go unnoticed.
Tomasso, who earned pretty much every top honor locally, was recently named to the New York State Sportswriters Association Class B All-State First Team. It’s just the second time in program history that a Wolverine has earned first-team all-state honors.
“It felt really good,” said Tomasso on when he heard the news about his all-state selection. “I didn’t think I was going to get up that high because we didn’t make it out of the section, but I was very happy to be first team. That’s a really nice achievement.”
The Waverly standout averaged a school-record 30.9 points per game, while also setting the school record in both points in a single season with 649 and points in a single game with his 49-point outburst in a win over Lansing in the IAC title game.
Tomasso acknowledged that his outstanding junior season is the result of a lot of hard work and time in the gym, but he has embraced “the grind.”
“It’s just been a complete grind, and it’s just non-stop every day of doing this stuff, but it’s what I love,” said Tomasso, who joined WHS grad Scott Woodring as the only other first-team all-state selection. “I get to do what I love every day in high school and I get rewarded for it, so it’s nice.”
Tomasso thanked Waverly coach Lou Judson for his help over the years.
“Coach Judson has obviously given me so many opportunities bringing me up (since) I was young and I think that’s really helped me develop as a player,” said Tomasso, who is currently second all-time in Waverly scoring with 1,381 points.
The Waverly standout also credited his teammates with helping him achieve this honor.
“Playing all summer with these guys, going to Elm Street or coming to my house and playing in my driveway has just really helped all of us. Our team chemistry this year was really on point and I think that definitely helped me get to where I was,” said Tomasso, who was also a first-team all-state selection in football. “I really have to give so much credit to my teammates and coaches because of all the stuff that they have done for me. My teammates were always looking for me this year, and it was a really good year.”
When next basketball season rolls around, Tomasso is looking to lead the Wolverines deeper into the postseason.
“Definitely to put ourselves back into a position to compete for a section title,” Tomasso said on his goals for his senior campaign. “We had a really good chance to win it this year but we caught Owego on a really good night and they shot the ball really well. They were the better team that night, but hopefully we can come back and get ourselves into section play again, and hopefully we can make it a little further.”
Sickler picks up Class C honor
Tioga’s Evan Sickler was named to the Class C All-State Second Team after leading the Tigers with 22.5 points per game this past season.
Sickler also averaged 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest as he helped the Tigers to a 15-9 record and a trip to the Section IV Class C title game.
Westbrook earns All-State nod
Waverly senior Kennedy Westbrook was named to the fourth-team All-State Class B girls basketball squad.
Westbrook averaged 19.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as she led the Lady Wolverines to the Section IV semifinals.
