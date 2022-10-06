ATHENS — To become your high school’s all-time passing leader it takes several things.
Having plenty of talent and the right pieces around you is important, but it’s also about being able to handle the grind of a long football season and having the will to go out there each week and lay it all on the line.
Athens head coach Jack Young believes it’s that type of competitiveness and drive that has led senior QB Mason Lister to the top of the Wildcats’ career passing yards list.
“My biggest thing about Mason Lister is his competitiveness. He’s just a competitor. He definitely had some hard times when he was younger. He battled and took a beating at times, and just kept battling,” Young said.
“He’s a kid who has never missed a game, so he’s been durable and he’s gotten better,” Young continued. “He’s gotten better as he’s gone through (his career), and that’s him going through different offensive lines, and going through a little bit of different types of football that we play. That’s what I’m super proud of Mason for — the fact that he’s gotten better and he’s worked at it. There’s something to be said about hard work.”
Lister has thrown for 4,618 yards so far in his three-plus years as the Wildcats’ starting signal caller, which puts him just ahead of Athens legend Shane Raupers’ total of 4,339 yards.
Lister was proud of his accomplishment, but quickly turned the spotlight on those around him.
“To be honest, it feels great and I love it, but I wouldn’t be able to do that without so many people,” said Lister, who broke the record at Troy on Sept. 23. “Teammates wise, like (I’ve said before) I’ve had so many wide receivers, so many targets, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
In his freshman campaign Lister threw for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns. During his sophomore year, COVID-19 would wreak havoc as he only got to play six games and finished with 938 yards and four scores through the air.
Last year, Lister threw for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns, and in six games this season he has 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“For instance I started off my freshman year, I had Keegan Rude, who I’m pretty sure had a 1,000-yard year. He was a great asset,” said Lister, who has thrown 43 touchdowns and rushed for 16 more in his career. “The following years I had Karter (Rude), Shayne (Reid) and all of those guys, and then to go into my senior year with five weapons that are being subbed in and out getting fresh reps is huge because I can really throw the ball to anybody this year.”
This season, Lister has a plethora of weapons on the outside with Luke Horton, Matt Machmer, Josh Martin, Xavier Watson and Kolsen Keathley.
“Lucas (joining the team) was huge. We were able to go to a couple camps over the summer together and we got in some good quality time (working out), and then to be able to have guys that have (great) hands including Matt Machmer, Josh Martin, Xavier Watson, who’s got height for me, and Kolsen Keathley who is really fast,” Lister said.
Lister also praised his offensive line for helping him get to the top of the AAHS all-time passing list.
“One hundred percent, the line has been huge for me the past few years,” he said. “To be honest with you, this year they have impressed me a lot. Going into the year it was a little shaky numbers wise for linemen, but we’ve had some guys who have stepped up big time for us.”
The record-breaking QB also thanked his head coach for always being there for him and every player in the Athens football program.
“Coach Young is almost like a second father to me. He’s been teaching me since (the summer after eighth grade) and (he has) just constantly been doing great things for me,” Lister said. “He stays involved in everything, from calling plays to being there as a teammate, a coach, he’s been all over the place (for us) and I love it.”
Finally, Lister turned his praise to the most important people in his life, his parents.
“I couldn’t do anything without my mom and my father. You know my (dad) takes me to everything over the summer. I probably went to around 12 camps this summer and I couldn’t do that without both of them,” he said.
Young said Raupers — who was 37-11 in four years as the Wildcats’ QB — and Lister are completely different players, but one attribute that fits both is their competitiveness.
“Probably the only comparison I can make — because they were a lot different — but the best comparison, which I think is a very strong attribute, is their competitiveness. They are both guys that took on a huge challenge ... The biggest thing about the two of them is they are both competitive. They wanted to be successful,” said Young, who coached Raupers at Athens from 2004 to 2008.
For Young, it’s special to see Lister reach this milestone after witnessing all the hard work the standout QB has put in.
“I can’t be (any) happier for (Mason). He’s worked his tail off and he’s had a chance to throw the ball to a bunch of different people and he’s been successful with all of it,” Young said.
Lister is proud to be mentioned in the same conversation with Raupers, who went on to compete at Syracuse as a punter on the football team and also threw javelin for the SU track team.
“I’ve definitely heard about him for a long time. I believe he was the only other (Athens) quarterback who started as a freshman, so it’s good to be able to (be in the same company) as him. It feels great,” Lister said.
Lister was aware that he was closing in on the all-time passing yards record, but his main focus has always been about winning games and leading the Wildcats into the postseason — where they hope to make some noise this year.
“My main target has always been on this season. Once I heard I was closing in (on the record), I mean it was definitely in the back of my head, but I’m just focused on winning games and trying to get to that district game and make a statement,” Lister said.
