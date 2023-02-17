ATHENS — Winning a North Section title is a great accomplishment for any wrestler. Bringing home sectional gold inside your home gym makes it even more special.
Athens senior Jake Courtney and junior Josh Nittinger will look to do just that on Saturday when the section’s best wrestlers head into the Wildcats’ gym.
Courtney will be the top seed at 133 pounds, while Nittinger is No. 1 in the 285-pound bracket in the 2023 North Section Championships.
Both Wildcat wrestlers believed they have improved a lot from last postseason — where Courtney and Nittinger qualified for regionals but failed to advance to states.
“I’ve improved a ton. Going into it I definitely think I can make it out of regionals and to states — and definitely place, I think,” said Courtney, who enters sectionals with a 23-8 record.
One point of emphasis for Courtney has been improving his attacks from the neutral position.
“I’ve been working a lot on my leg attacks, and I’ve been feeling much more confident in my leg attacks — getting in and finishing. We’ll see how far that can take me,” Courtney said.
It’s a similar story for Nittinger, who said he has focused on improving in all phases.
“I think (I’ve improved) a lot,” said Nittinger, who is 25-7 on the year. “I’ve put on some weight and I’ve improved in all three spots. I got a lot better on top this year, and in neutral I’m better. I’m being safer and I’m not giving up as many points as I was last year.”
For Nittinger, it’s been important for him to hit the weights as well as learn to stay away from getting in trouble in upper-body situations.
“The weight room has definitely been big for me and just learning from those positions,” said Nittinger. “A big thing for us this year is I was working upper-body stuff and over-under stuff with Coach (Shawn) Bradley to get used to it more. Even this year, probably five out of my seven losses is me getting tossed on my back from neutral, so we’ve been working on that a lot and I’ve definitely improved.”
Nittinger said working with the Athens coaches as well as Wildcats’ 215-pounder Caleb Nason has helped him improve on the mat.
“It’s really helpful (to work with the coaches) and also having Caleb as a partner, too, because my issue is usually kids who are taller than me and lanky, and that’s exactly what Caleb is so it helps me get in better position,” he said.
The Athens heavyweight is hoping his hard work will pay off with a trip to Hershey.
“My goal is definitely to make it to states this year, and I think that’s a possibility,” Nittinger said. “I’ve got to beat some guys who are tough in the region. I think I can stick with those guys in districts, and hopefully I can get out of regionals this year and make it to states.”
Courtney is the younger brother of former two-time Athens state champion Brian Courtney, and the current Wildcat senior has taken advantage of having his brother be just a phone call away.
“I definitely feel like he’s there to help me. We worked a ton this summer,” said Courtney. “All three of my brothers watch all my matches and tell me what they see and what I can do better. It helps a ton. I feel like after each match I get a lot better because it’s all I work on the next week.”
Courtney will look to join his brothers Brian and Matt as North Section champions.
“I definitely plan on taking first, obviously. I just feel really prepared going into it,” said Courtney.
