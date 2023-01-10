ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats girls’ basketball team leaned on a tenacious defensive effort to flummox the Tioga offense and capture a 51-22 victory on Monday.
Both teams would struggle out of the gates as they exchanged several turnovers, but the Lady Wildcats started to roll once they saw their first shot find the bottom of the nylon.
“I was a little worried,” Athens Head Coach Brian Miller said of the slow start. “The last three games we struggled offensively, so it’s in our head. Then we had a few days off, but once we got clicking — we made some nice passes and some perimeter shots. We moved the ball, and we scored in transition.”
At the 5:20 mark of the first, Athens got on the board and Tioga responded quickly to even it at two apiece.
Athens then knocked off the rust of their six-day layoff and finished the first on a 7-0 run to give them a 9-2 advantage with their defense creating easy buckets on the other end of the floor.
“That’s the strength of this team,” Miller said. “Scoring in transition off our defense.”
Tioga scored on their first touch of the second, but Athens followed with a 6-0 run that forced a Lady Tiger timeout.
Tioga put together a quick 6-2 run, but the Athens defense started to force turnovers that led to a plethora of easy baskets to finish the quarter on a 14-1 scoring run led by Addie Wheeler to enter the half completely in control up 29-11.
In the second half, the Lady Wildcat defense continued to frustrate Tioga and used it to run to the final buzzer with a 51-22 victory and push their record to 7-4.
Athens racked up 15 total steals in the effort that led to a handful of easy buckets, and coach Miller believes that their defense is the engine to their teams’ success.
“That’s a big thing for us,” Miller said. “We know we can play good defense, and we’ve played some really good teams this year and held them to the 30-40 point range. We just (have) to use that as momentum to score.”
Wheeler racked up a team-high six steals on the night, and was all over the floor as she corralled nine rebounds, and dished out five assists all to go with her game-high 18 points.
Karlee Bartlow also poured in 11 points, four rebounds, two steals, and three assists.
Emma Bronson cracked double-digits with 10 points and also added four steals, Mya Thompson scored six points and grabbed four rebounds.
Ravyn Gibson, Kendra Merrill, and Izzy Davis also scored two points each in the win.
Tioga struggled on the offensive end of the floor but was led by Reese Howey with 11 points, Lily Mesler with eight points, Elyse Haney scored two, and Kaitlyn Vasey-Hart chipped in one point.
Tioga’s next contest is tonight on the road against Notre Dame at 7:15 p.m. while the Lady Wildcats take on Williamson at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with some important games on the horizon.
“We won some big games, and we got some big games coming up,” Miller said. “Against teams that really want to beat us. So we got to come ready to play.”
