What.
A.
Ride!
For better than 25 1/2 years, I’ve told anyone who would listen that I have the coolest job on Earth.
I still feel that way as I type these words. Where else could you get paid to watch sporting events?
There is that part about telling the story, but even that can be fun.
And before I go too far, I must note that the reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated — sort of.
Part of retirement for me will be covering games per diem. I’ve loved every minute of the coverage process, so why would I want to stop, right?
I’ve had the opportunity to watch, interview and generally talk with some of the best athletes at the high school, collegiate and even pro levels. I can’t say I’ve enjoyed every second of it, but I can give two thumbs up to about 95 percent of it.
One of the best parts about what I’ve been doing for a living down through the years has been the interactions with colleagues; and I’ve learned something from every one of them. Brian Fees and Pete Hardenstine headline a large group of people who have had an influence on what I do; and a host of other guys out there who never worked here fit into that category. So do the multitude of people I’ve had the pleasure of calling co-workers in the sports department. That list is long. Tim Birney, Tim Taylor, Ed Medina, Terry Pruyne, Jen Magnussen; Kevin Smith, Kristen Dandignac, Matt Patton, Ryan Sharp, Jackson Lawrence, Ryan Lemay — and I have to be missing someone.
I need to add in all of the people I have had the honor to work with ... way too many to name them all from the start, but I think the world of the current crop: Ashley, Jen, Amanda, Coral, John, Kirk and I’ll add Tina, who just moved on.
I thank you all.
Of course, there’s my mentor, Glenn Rolfe and mentor 1-A, taken from us all too soon, Bob Baker; aka Mother Goose and Raven Leader back in the days when we weren’t supposed to collaborate with the Review. (Don’t tell anybody — I wouldn’t want this getting out — but we did occasionally share information.)
Glenn and Bob got me through the early years and taught me everything I know.
I thank you.
Of course I’d be remiss not to also thank Steve Piatt and Ted Mike for giving me a chance way back in the day.
One of the best moves Glenn ever made was bringing on a high school kid named Pat McDonald.
It’s been a true pleasure to watch Pat’s development through the years. He worked under Glenn and me — and became my boss.
I couldn’t be more proud.
———
Cool stuff
Someone asked me what I’ll remember most from my years.
Other than the people, some of the coolest things I’ve had the opportunity to witness were the state championships — some sports in two states — including those in wrestling, track and field, cross country, softball, baseball, basketball and football. I even got to cover a championship game in boys soccer many, many years ago.
Probably the coolest thing I’ve ever done — and likely the coolest thing I will ever do in my life — came out of this job.
Back when IndyCar was running at Watkins Glen — and it’s a travesty that they don’t run there any more — one year there was an air show going on at the airport in Binghamton on the same weekend with the Blue Angels in town. They sent out a notice to the press to ask if any of us would be interested in taking a little hop from the airport in Elmira to Binghamton.
I’d say it took about one nanosecond — ahh, who am I kidding, it was WAY less than that — to get in on that. They didn’t send the fighters, but they DID send Fat Albert‚ the C-130T Hercules that served as the service plane for the Blue Angels when they traveled (they now use a C-130J Super Hercules). Fat Albert has its own piece of the Blue Angels show. This behemoth takes off at a 45-degree angle good for at least a couple of Gs — then goes into a zero-g power dive. Planes this size doing what this does are amazing to watch and flying with Fat Albert Airlines when it dips one wing for a parade pass or drops the cargo bay door for a wide view of WGI or any of the other maneuvers it performs is a lifelong highlight. It was also cool to see several IndyCar drivers — accustomed to slinging their cars and themselves into high speed turns and absorbing serious G forces on land find zero-g to be less … uhhh … appetizing. They fed us at Elmira pre-flight — and gave us bags when we boarded. Melissa and I were fine. Some of the drivers and some of the media, not so much (right, Brian?).
Ch-Ch-CH Changes
What hasn’t changed?
When I started, there was exactly one soccer team in our coverage area. There were 10 a couple of yars ago, but that’s down to eight at the moment.
High schools didn’t have bowling (Where was this when I was in school?) and I don’t remember indoor track. Of course, we’ve recently added skeet shooting, girls wrestling, e-sports and and I hear some are talking about lacrosse.
The process has also changed. When I started, we’d write stories, print them, cut them apart and, after running the papers through a waxer that had it in for us, stick them to a mock-up of a page. In order to spread stories out for space reasons, sometimes we sliced the story apart at the paragraph breaks (That’s how we ended up with one upside down paragraph in the middle of a column one day. How we had an upside down pheasant where Ted Keir’s face belonged in his column one day is still a mystery.). That would be shot by a giant camera and turned into the Evening Times (another change).
We also were all black and white until digital photography came of age. We had to come back, develop the film, print a proof sheet, select a shot from that and then print the shot before we could do the rest. I only ruined one shirt and one pair of shorts.
That leads me to ...
Stories
There are several, but most will stay here. If you want to know more about Oggie, the crow lady or TBAS, just ask me.
The one story I have told often is the one about how my wife got me this job. That statement is at least partly true. If you’ve heard it, just skip ahead. We’ll catch up with you in a bit.
I was working in Hell at the time (Hell for me anyway) so I was looking. I saw an ad in the Times for an experienced sports writer and copy editor.
I knew I could do the job, but I was 0-2 on those requirements. Melissa, my bride of coming up on 40 years now and always my biggest supporter, also knew I could do the job and suggested that I make my cover letter an offer to cover a game, write it on deadline and see what they thought. I used to have that story and would pull it out for a laugh at times, but it seems not to have made the trip when we moved to Sayre 18 years ago yesterday. Today, I’d edit the heck out of it, but it got me a couple more stringer assignments, which I think were what landed me the position.
Thank yous
I’ve handed out a few, but there are more.
Thank you to all of the coaches — and players — I’ve had the privilege of working with down through the years.
Coaches are our lifeblood in this business. In addition to coaching your kids to be the best they can be in their chosen sport, coaches are also doling out life lessons you simply CAN’T get any other way.
Then they have to deal with some nosey reporter asking them stuff. For the most part they do that with grace.
To all of the, by now, 200 or so coaches who have been such an integral part of the process of covering local sports during my tenure here throughout the six years as a sports writer and the last 20 as sports editor, I thank you.
I’ve saved my biggest thank you for the end and I don’t really have adequate words.
Melissa, you’ve been there from beginning to end. You’ve been my biggest cheerleader. I’ve often said that this is about a five year career — tops —if your spouse isn’t all in and you’ve been all in from the start.
The late nights; the birthday and anniversary dinners that consisted of a somewhat soggy hot dog and a few stale chips; the freezing nights in the late fall and the days we’ve roasted together on a sideline somewhere; the vacations we didn’t take when we wanted to because it was during a season — and very rarely a complaint.
As I said earlier you got me this job and it’s been your love and devotion that has allowed me to be here doing this all these years.
For that and so much more, I thank you!
