Waverly girls rally late to top Hornell By The Times Dec 13, 2022 WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines basketball team used a late rally to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to capture a 57-52 win over Hornell on Saturday.Waverly fell behind early in the first quarter with Hornell's defense playing a physical and aggressive game and found themselves down 10-5 with only one made field goal in the first frame.The Waverly offense started to find their groove in the second and played Hornell to a draw, with Kennedy Westbrook leading the way with eight points to go into the half trailing just 23-18.Waverly continued to chip away at the lead in the third — outscoring Hornell 16-15 to bring themselves within four.But Hornell started to pull away in the fourth and pushed their lead to as many as ten before Waverly stormed back and netted 23 fourth-quarter points to capture the win.Waverly leaned on their free throw shooting down the stretch to cap off the comeback and connected on 10 of 11 shots from the charity stripe in the quarter.Kennedy Westbrook turned in a team-high 20 points during the victory while Addison Westbrook added 12, and Peyton Shaw netted 10.Ryleigh Judson added eight points including a three-pointer, Paige Robinson scored five, and Ashlen Croft chipped in two points during the victory. 