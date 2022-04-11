Sometimes an athlete seemingly comes out of nowhere to do great things.
Waverly’s Jerrell Sackett doesn’t EXACTLY fit that mold. He was dropping times at the end of the shortened 2021 swim season, but where he went from there was truly phenomenal.
Sackett, a junior for whom the 50 free would have to be considered a specialty, qualified for the New York State Championships on Jan. 22 and continued to chop times, cutting nearly a half-second from that date to the state meet, where he finished third in the event with a stellar 21.05.
So, what was the difference between the 2021 and 2022 seasons?
“I started to take is a little more serious once I saw where I could go if I started to legitimately try and work as hard as I could,” he said. “I did that and it got me pretty far.”
As always, the work over the summer was the key.
“I went more than three times a week over the summer and sometimes the whole week except for Sundays,” said Sackett. “I put in a lot of work over the summer so I could be almost at an elite level at the beginning of the season.”
Sackett said that posting that kind of time at states was a payoff for the hard work.
“It was incredibly, incredibly rewarding. I worked mu butt off to get there and it felt so nice to, not only beat Mike Atanasoff’s (school) record, which felt pretty cool, but also to achieve a time so low.”
As the times dropped, Sackett began eying one more milestone.
“I was very close to 20. (21.05 at states). I wanted to get there, but not quite.”
That quest continues for the junior.
“When track his done I’ll be practicing in the pool again right up to the start of the season.”
And it wasn’t just about his swim in the 50 free at states. He joined Oscar Williams, Kaden Wheeler and Ryan Clark on three relay teams at the state meet.
“It was so nice to go to step with such an elite team. It was overwhelming to have so much joy.”
When you talk about relays — and all three Waverly relays went to states — getting the timing down on the transitions is a key.
“It’s taken three years to get where we needed to be so we could cut it so close and not get disqualified, but could get it and have a peak time.”
Sackett said that he’ll be going hard again this summer.
“I’m hoping to be at the same time I was at states (at the beginning of the season) so I can keep improving from there, get down into the 20.s early in the season and be close to 19 at the end. I’ll just see what I can do.”
All-Region Boys Swim Team
Note: This is almost a totally times-based team with one caveat: Since swimmers can only compete in four events in a meet, we have limited swimmers to four events. In any situations where a swimmer tops the list in five or more events, we bring up the swimmer with the next-best time in the events beyond the four.
Newcomer of the Year: Ethan Hicks, Athens.
Hicks started the year well and finished the season with an impressive fourth-place swim in the 100 back at the District IV Championships.
All-Stars
200 Medley Relay: Waverly (Jerrell Sackett, Kaden Wheeler, Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark), 1:39.06.
200 free: Chris DeForest, Athens, 1:56.10.
200 IM: Oscar Williams, Waverly, 2:06.44.
50 free: Jerrell Sackett, Waverly, 21.05.
Diving: Treyvon Simpson, Athens, 169.25/206.25
100 fly: Kaden Wheeler, Waverly, 53.41.
100 free: Jerrell Sackett, Waverly, 47.33.
500 free: Liam Wright, Waverly, 5:31.17.
200 free relay: Waverly, (Jerrell Sackett, Kaden Wheeler, Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark), 1:26.83.
100 back: Ethan Hicks, Athens, 1:00.37
100 breast: Jason Marrone, Waverly, 1:13.20.
400 free relay: Waverly (Jerrell Sackett, Kaden Wheeler, Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark), 3:14.38.
