WAVERLY — Notre Dame’s Jackson Potter was medalist with a 48 but Waverly came away with two wins in a tri-meet that also included Odessa-Montour.

Led by Matt Atanasoff’s 50 and a 51 by Jack Knight, Waverly totaled 209, beating Notre Dame’s 222 and the 227 posted by O-M.

Also scoring for Waverly were Davis Croft and Joey Bernatavitz, each with a 54.

Joining Potter on Notre Dame’s scorer’s list were Jaob Steed with a 55, Evelyn Wheeler with a 59 and the 60 by Dylan O’Toole.

O-M was paced by Benson Patterson’s 49 and Jared Patterson’s 51. Also scoring for the Indians were Turin Pound with a 58 and Aiden Vogel with a 69.

Waverly will visit Tioga on Monday.

SVEC 177, Watkins Glen 199

CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor golf shot a 177 as a team, besting Watkins Glen’s 199 on Friday.

SVEC’s Jacob Banks was the match medalist with a three-over 39.

Noah Banks shot a 41, while Taylor Brock and Jackson Jennison had matching 45s.

All of SVEC’s top four scores outperformed Watkin’s Glen’s top finishers.

Georgia Fazzary and Dan Ely each shot a 47 for the Senecas.

Non-scoring players for SVEC included Tyler Greeno with a 46 and Nathan Gillette with a 48.

With the win, SVEC advances to 2-0 on the season. The team will return to the course on Thursday as it hosts Tioga.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

