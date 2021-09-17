SVEC stays hot in 64-6 win over Moravia

The Spencer-Van Etten / Candor football team continued its hot start to the 2021 season with a 64-6 win over Moravia on Thursday night.
The Eagles needed just one play to score.
Devin Beach took the handoff before running into a group of Moravia defenders, but completely reversed field and ran for a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
SVEC’s defense only needed one play to get the ball back, and forced a fumble on Moravia’s opening possession.
Working with a short field, quarterback Nick Thomas capped off the five-play drive with a 6-yard scamper into the end zone. Hunter Haynes punched in the two-point conversion, and the Eagles led 14-0 less than three minutes into the game.
SVEC’s lone blemish of the game came on the ensuing kickoff, when Moravia’s Kyle Proper returned it 70 yards for the touchdown.
“We seem to kick ourselves in the foot a little bit on stuff like that, but I’m proud of the way the kids bounced back,” SVEC coach Mike Chafee said. “They didn’t fold on it. They came back, tightened things up and fixed the mistakes.”
The Eagles extended their lead back to two scores on their next possession when Thomas scored from 15 yards out on a quarterback keeper.
Thomas finished the game with 117 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. He also threw for a touchdown on an 11-yard pass to Haynes.
Beach added on two more long touchdown runs from 59 and 40 yards out, and finished the game with 192 yards on seven carries.
“I’m proud of the kids’ effort and I’m proud of the way they executed,” Chaffee said. “They got it done tonight.”
Aside from allowing the return touchdown, the SVEC special teams unit had a good night.
Moravia consistently faced long fields after kickoffs, and the Eagles had several returns of over 30 yards.
“That’s very important for us,” Chaffee said. “We know that we can lean on our guys and count on them when we need to.”
SVEC has outscored its opponents 124-12 through two games.
While Chaffee does not necessarily expect that trend to continue, he has faith in his team’s ability to execute each game.
“There’s definitely going to be some closer games ahead,” he said. “We’re going to take it week by week and treat every opponent the same. We’ll treat every opponent with respect and come out every week firing with our best foot forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.